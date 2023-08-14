The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
3:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township on a report of a semi-truck traveling in the wrong lanes.
7:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upp Road in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.
7:53 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a location on State Route 697 in Washington Township for a subject who passed out.
8:05 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
8:52 a.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Jackson Township to check the welfare of a dog.
8:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Clerk’s Office to investigate a complaint of telecommunications harassment.
8:56 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Pleasant Drive in Pleasant Township for a subject who was ill.
10:26 a.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of McKinley Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.
11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 81 in Jennings Township on a complaint of identity theft.
3:34 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 118 in Pleasant Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
4 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a disabled motorist.
7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
8 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:36 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who accidentally took too much medication.
10:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 81 near Sands Road in York Township. The vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Sara Campbell of rural Van Wert, left the roadway, striking a sign and utility pole. No injuries were reported. A citation was issued to the driver for failure to control.
