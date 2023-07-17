The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Thursday, July 13, 2023
12:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a report of a sexual assault.
9:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Becker Road in Jennings Township on a report of a missing juvenile. The 3-year-old while playing outside wondered into a cornfield. The child was located at 10:22 p.m. Middle Point Fire, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Van Wert County EMA assisted at the scene.
10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point on a report of two juveniles acting suspicious around various residences.
3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Pleasant Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash. Kathy Anne Vaneman of rural Convoy, the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu, was behind a 2012 Ford F150 at the stop sign. She said she thought she saw the F150 start to pull forward and so did she. The Malibu collided with the rear end of the F150. Both vehicles sustained minor damage but were able to drive away from the scene. The F150 was driven by Philip J. Michael of rural Convoy.
3:44 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Morris Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was lethargic.
3:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of identity fraud.
4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of trespassing.
4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of menacing.
6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist the Van Wert Police.
6:39 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on U.S. Route 127 in Pleasant Township for a subject who was confused.
8:51 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a county resident about a civil issue with property located where the subject had been living.
