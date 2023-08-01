VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Friday, July 28, 2023
7:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to take a complaint of identity theft.
8 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of a protection order violation.
12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to investigate a report of fraudulent checks.
2:29 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Jesse Blackburn, age 31, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bellis Road in the Village of Middle Point to take a complaint of telecommunications harassment.
3:57 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Clayton Road in Willshire Township for a subject having an allergic reaction to a hornet sting.
4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy to check an open line 911 call.
6:55 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a medical alarm.
7:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a report of domestic violence. Tyler David Dunn, age 32, of Van Wert, was arrested and charged with first degree misdemeanor domestic violence and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pearson Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of trespassing.
8:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Webster Avenue in the City of Van Wert to check an abandoned 911 call.
11:24 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a report of a utility pole on fire on Greenville Road in York Township.
11:26 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township. Scott Allan Morley, age 51, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested and charged with first degree misdemeanor driving while under the influence. Morley was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. During the investigation, deputies located and seized two packages containing a total of seven grams of marijuana.
