A Van Wert resident reported the theft of his white and black boys BMX-style bicycle.
8/22
The police department responded to the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway for a distraught male.
8/29
A theft of a motorbike was reported in the 100 block of South Wall Street.
8/29
A report was taken due to a vehicle being damaged on Kear Road.
8/29
An officer spoke with two unruly juveniles after an incident that occurred in the 400 block of South Market Street.
8/29
A welfare check was done on a female in the 300 block of North Chestnut Street.
8/30
Police took a menacing report in the 500 block of East Central Avenue.
8/30
Found property was turned over to Police.
8/30
8/30
Police were called to the Van Wert Middle School after school officials reported a student possessing a THC vape.
8/30
Police were called to the 600 block of Liberty Street for a distraught male.
8/31
An item from Goodwill located on Towne Center Boulevard was turned over to the Police Department for disposal.
8/31
An incident of theft was reported to the Van Wert Police Department that occurred in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard.
8/31
A theft was reported in the 300 block of Town Center Boulevard.
8/31
A telecommunication harassment report was taken in the 10600 block of State Route 118.
8/31
A miscellaneous incident report was taken in the 200 block of North Franklin Street.
8/31
A domestic violence report was made from the 700 block of Elson Avenue.
8/31
David Cullen Sr. was arrested for domestic violence in the 700 block of Elson Avenue.
8/31
The Van Wert Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Bell Avenue for a distraught male.
9/1
A domestic dispute report was taken that occurred in the 300 block of North Tyler Street.
9/1
Officers took a report of domestic violence in the 100 block of Keplar Street.
9/2
A disorderly conduct was reported from the 400 block of South Avenue.
9/2
Officers assisted Van Wert Fire Dept / EMS in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue.
9/2
It was reported an unknown person stole the lid hinge pin from the dumpster located at 1116 S. Washington St.
9/2
A resident in the 300 block of North Wayne Street reported an unknown person drove through her yard then went westbound along the bean field to the north of her home. A second vehicle entered the bean field to the north of her home and drove westbound. From the tire tracks it appears the two vehicles then exited onto Franklin Street.
9/2
At approximately 12:56 p.m., a report was made reference telecomunications harrassment in the 900 block of Prospect St. No charges were filed.
9/2
A report was taken for found property in the 1100 block of South Shannon Street.
9/5
An incident of theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard. The incident is under investigation.
