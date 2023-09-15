Van Wert City Police
9/3
At approximately 9:19 a.m., officers located and arrested Ethan Moore with a nationwide felony warrant from Colorado in the 300 block of West Crawford Street.
9/3
A worker at a drive thru had drink thrown at them. The license plate number to the vehicle was provided to police.
9/4
The police department took a miscellaneous incident report while in the 1100 block of Park Street.
9/5
At approximately 6:58 a.m., officers assisted Van Wert Fire Department in the 600 block of Woodland Street.
9/5
Crystal Found, age 26, was arrested for one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree.
9/5
Officers were assigned to the 300 block of North Harrison Street in reference to an incident of assault. After an investigation, no charges were filed.
9/5
Theresa Bakle was arrested on a failure to appear warrant issued out of the Van Wert Municipal Court.
9/5
At approximately 2 p.m., officers took a report reference an assault in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.
9/5
An assault incident was reported to the Van Wert Police Department that occurred in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard.
9/5
A dog bite was reported to the Van Wert Police Department that occurred in the 600 block of Thatcher Street.
9/5
A domestic dispute report was taken in the 400 block of Dickinson Avenue.
9/6
Aaron J. Deanda, age 35, out of Van Wert, was arrested for domestic violence by threat in the 400 block of Dickinson Avenue.
9/5
A miscellaneous incident report was taken outside of the city of Van Wert.
9/6
A complaint was received in reference to a possible impaired semi driver. A traffic stop was conducted in the 500 block of South Washington Street. Following an investigation, Travon Smith from Georgia was charged with O.V.I. in a commercial vehicle.
9/7
Anna Vibbert was arrested for domestic violence in the 300 block of North Harrison Street.
9/7/23
Concepcion Maradiaga Villa Franca was arrested in the 800 block of North Washington Street for a felony warrant.
9/7
A incident of domestic violence by threat was reported in the 900 block of Hughes Street. After an investigation, no charges were filed.
9/7
A welfare check was conducted in the 1100 block of Bell Avenue.
9/7
A resident of Van Wert reported a theft incident that occurred on Dickinson Ave. The incident is under investigation.
9/8
A Van Wert juvenile was charged with delinquency for an action that took place at Van Wert Middle School.
9/8
A trespass report was taken in the 500 block of South Shannon Street.
9/8
An incident of theft was reported to the Van Wert Police Department that occurred in the 1100 block of South Shannon Street.
9/8
A miscellaneous incident was reported in the 700 block of Elson Avenue.
9/9
A domestic violence incident was reported in the 1100 block of Woodland Avenue. A report was taken.
9/9
A junk violation was reported in the 600 block of North Market Street.
9/9
A junk violation was reported in the 400 block of North Race Street.
9/9
A junk complaint was reported in the 400 block of North Tyler Street.
9/9
A telecommunications harassment report was taken from the 1000 block of Indian Hill Drive.
9/9
Donald Lewis of Van Wert was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority in the 500 block of Blaine Street.
9/10
The police department took a report for theft of medication in the 800 block of North Washington Street.
9/10
An assault report was taken in the 200 block of West Main Street.
9/5
Van Wert Police recovered an abandoned bike from the area of 450 Blaine St.
9/11
At approximately 12:29 p.m., a report was made reference a stolen license plate in the 1000 block of South Shannon Street.
9/11
A report was taken for an assault that occurred on Sept. 8 in the 800 block of Franklin Street.
