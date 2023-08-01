Van Wert City Police
7/23
An incident of telephone harassment was reported by a Bell Avenue resident. No charges were filed.
7/24
A telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of East Main Street.
The police department took a report of a distraught male in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.
7/27
Brent Mosier, age 39, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident in the 300 block of North Jefferson Street.
An officer was assigned to McDonalds (1162 S. Shannon St.) in reference to a dispute. After an investigation, Kevin Keirns was arrested for menacing.
Someone came to the PD to report a identity fraud incident.
7/25
A Spencer Street resident reported an incident of online theft.
A disabled vehicle was towed from the 1100 block of Leeson Avenue due to the Van Wert City ordinance violation.
A domestic violence incident was reported in the 500 block of South Vine Street. A report was taken and charges are pending.
Domestic violence was reported in the 600 block of Cable Street. After an investigation, no charges were filed.
7/26
A criminal trespassing incident was reported in the 600 block of State Street.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway for a distraught male.
Police responded to the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway for an unruly juvenile.
A miscellaneous incident report was taken in the 10000 block of Van Wert Decatur Road.
A burglary was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street but after an investigation it was learned a burglary didn't occur.
Gavin McMichael was charged with criminal trespassing due to an incident in the 600 block of State Street.
A report of menacing was had occurred in the 500 block of East Crawford Street.
A domestic dispute was reported in the 900 block of Kiger Street. No charges were filed.
7/29
Korbin Taylor, age 25, was charged for one count of M-4 trespassing related to an incident that occurred on July 28, 2023.
Jonathon Mattix of Fort Wayne was arrested on a failure to appear warrant in the 600 block of Cable Street.
07/29
Lance J. Thompson was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued out of the Paulding County Court of Common Pleas.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Best trending stories from the week.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.