Van Wert City Police
6/25
A domestic violence incident was reported in the 600 block of State Street.
6/26
A report of disorderly conduct was taken at Franklin Park.
6/27
Theft of scrap was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street.
6/27
Tracey Miller (Wilson) was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by the Van Wert Municipal Court.
6/27
Officers investigated a possible burglary in progress in the 200 block of South Fulton Street.
6/27
Adrian Ryan Daniels, age 23, out of Van Wert, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Van Wert Common Pleas Court while in the 300 block of East Main Street.
6/28
Randy E. Hoersten was arrested in the 200 block of North Washington Street for an outstanding warrant.
6/28
Skylar M. Imler, age 19, was arrested for several outstanding warrants out of the Van Wert Municipal Court while in the 300 block of West Crawford Street.
6/29
An attempted breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of North Washington Street.
6/29
Van Wert Police responded to an incident of disorderly conduct and criminal damaging.
6/29
An incident of assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. After an investigation, no charges were filed.
6/29
Telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of South Washington Street.
6/29
An unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of East First Street.
6/30
A report was taken of a theft that happened in the 200 block of Towne Center Boulevard.
6/30
A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Shaffer Street. No charges were filed.
6/30
A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Town Center Boulevard. No charges were filed.
6/30
The police department was contacted due to a subject being distraught. An investigation is pending.
6/30
Property was found in the 1200 block of South Shannon Street.
6/26
The EMS was assigned to the 100 block of West Main Street for a subject with an injury.
7/1
An incident of criminal damaging was reported in the 300 block of North Wall Street.
7/1
Officers responded to the 300 block of Wayne Street in reference to a suspect attempting to get into a residence.
7/1
A resident reported menacing in the 100 block of South Washington Street.
7/1
A resident reported a theft in the 200 block of West Main Street.
7/1
A resident reported assault in the 300 block of East Frothingham Street.
7/1
A resident reported assault in the 1100 block of East Central Avenue.
7/2
A business in the 100 block of South Walnut Street reported having a window broken between July 1 and July 2.
7/3
A bicycle was reported to have been stolen in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard.
7/3
A debit card was reported to have been stolen in the 900 block of South Shannon Street.
7/4
An incident of trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard. The matter is being investigated.
7/4
A citizen in the 700 block of Elm Street reported telecommunications harassment.
7/5
Telephone harassment was reported from the 600 block of Center Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.