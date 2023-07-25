Van Wert City Police
7/17
A report was taken for a city ordnance violation which was located in the 400 block of Gordon Avenue. Charges are pending in this case.
7/17
A report was made for criminal trespass in the 700 block of North Washington Street.
7/17
Police responded to the 1200 block of Industrial Avenue for a bomb threat. The incident is under investigation.
7/17
Menacing was reported in the 500 block East Main Street.
7/17
A menacing by stalking report was taken due to issues in the 1100 block of South Shannon Street.
7/17
Sean Danylchuk turned in a wallet that he reported finding in the 1200 block of West Main Street near Century Trading. The wallet contained the following. The walled contained the ID of Michael Fulk. At 6:25 p.m. that day, Fulk came to the Police Department to retrieve his wallet. He accounted for his belongings and said nothing was missing. Fulk signed property receipt that inventoried his wallet. A blue tag and inventory sheet was placed into the administrative officers' pan. A copy of inventory was sent to records to be added to this report.
7/17
A theft report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard.
7/17
A report of breaking and entering was taken in the 100 block of South Market Street.
7/17
A disagreement occurred at Take 5 Car Wash. As a result, a trespassing report was taken.
7/17
Robert Conley was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and open container in the 200 block of West Main Street.
7/17
An officer spoke with an unruly juvenile in the 700 block of Liberty Street.
7/18
An incident of theft was reported in the 900 block of Kear Road.
7/18
Michael "Max" Whisman was arrested and charged with two counts of M-1 aggravated menacing in relation to threats being made against a victim in the 200 block of South Fulton Street.
7/18
An incident of criminal damaging was reported in the 200 block of South Fulton St. No charges were filed.
7/18
A theft report was taken in the 1100 block of South Shannon Street.
07/18
Officers were assigned to an address in the 200 block of West Main Street for a distraught juvenile.
07/19
Violation of probation occurred in the 200 block of West Fourth Street.
7/19
A disorderly conduct incident occurred in the 900 block of East Crawford Street.
7/19
The Van Wert Police Department responded to the 1100 block of East Sycamore Street for a distraught female.
7/20
An incident of animals running at large had been reported in the 1000 block of Leeson Avenue.
7/20
An incident of telephone harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Industrial Avenue.
7/20
Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Prospect Avenue in reference to a domestic violence incident.
7/20
A report was taken for disorderly conduct after an incident which occurred in the 300 block of Burt Street.
7/21
Corbin Voirol was arrested for a post conviction no contact order while in the 600 block of East Main Street.
7/21
Wal-Mart staff reported the theft of food and dry goods from the store.
7/21
Found property was turned into the Police Department.
7/22
A incident of telephone harassment was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street. No charges were filed.
7/22
The Van Wert Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Bell Avenue for a distraught female.
7/22
A junk report was made in the 700 block of East Main Street.
7/22
A junk report was made in the 300 block of North Chestnut Street.
7/23
An theft of money that occurred on the Internet was reported by a State Street resident. The matter is being investigated.
7/22
A city ordinance violation report for junk/rubbish and grass/weeds was taken in the 10000 block of US Route 127.
7/22
A junk report was taken for a residence in the 10000 block of US Route 127.
7/22
A city ordinance violation report was taken in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
7/22
A city ordinance violation for junk/rubbish and duty to maintain property was taken for a residence in the 1200 block of East Ervin Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.