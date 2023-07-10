Van Wert City Police
7/2
Jestin Michael Knittle, age 32, was arrested for domestic violence in the 500 block of South Franklin Street.
7/2
A citizen filed a report of criminal damaging in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.
7/2
Jennifer L. Kilgore, age 37, out of Cridersville, was arrested for a warrant out of the Van Wert Municipal Court while in the 200 block of North Washington Street.
7/3
A domestic violence incident was reported in the 1100 block of West Main Street. No charges were filed.
7/3
A trash can was damaged by fire in the 300 block of Frothingham Street.
7/3
A report was taken for a distraught male in the area of Burt Street and Kear Road.
7/3
A report was taken in the 200 block North Market Street.
7/3
An incident of criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of South Shannon Street.
7/4
An incident of criminal damaging was reported in the 600 block of North Washington Street.
7/4
Matthew A Southerland, age 44, out of Van Wert, was arrested for a probation violation while in the 500 block of East Main Street.
7/4
A report of found property was filed in the 1100 block of West Main Street.
7/4
An incident of theft was reported to the Van Wert Police Department that occurred in the 1000 block of South Shannon Street.
7/4
A disorderly conduct incident escalated into a criminal damaging incident in the Big Lot's partking lot.
7/5
An assault incident was reported near Franklin Park on the early morning hours on July 5.
7/5
The theft of a trailer was reported in the 200 block of Towne Center Boulevard. The incident is under investigation.
7/6
Scott I. Shumaker Jr. was charged with domestic violence following a reported incident in the 200 block of Spencer Drive.
7/5
Telecommunications harassment was reported to have occurred in the 300 block of North Street.
7/5
An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Daniel Street.
7/6
Danielle Herron was arrested for domestic violence in the 500 block of Elliot Street.
7/6
A Van Wert resident reported being put in fear for their life due to the reckless driving of the person they were with from Walmart to Elliot Street.
7/6
A report of theft was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard.
7/6
A warrant was served in the 1100 block of Bell Avenue.
7/7
A report of telecommunications harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Park Street.
7/7
A resident in the 1200 block of South Shannon Street reported her son missing from another state and a report was taken.
7/7
A resident in the 600 block of Burt Street reported an incident of menacing.
7/7
A resident in the 600 block of Burt Street reported an incident of trespassing.
7/7
At approximately 2 p.m., a theft was reported from the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard. The incident is under investigation.
7/8
A report of theft and criminal damaging was made from the 800 block of Kear Road.
7/8
Domestic violence was reported in the 800 block of Kear Road. After an investigation, no charges were filed
7/9
An incident of trespass was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard. The matter is under investigation.
7/8
An incident of computer hacking was reported in the 100 block of North Harrison Street.
7/9
A burglary was reported in the 1100 block of West Main Street.
