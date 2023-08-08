Van Wert City Police
7/30
A theft report was taken in the 1100 block of Kear Road.
7/30
Ashton M. Lewis of Convoy was arrested for menacing after an incident at Franklin Park.
7/31
A criminal damaging report was taken in the 300 block of North Harrison Street after a resident witnessed someone tampering with a power pole.
7/31
A wallet and cell phone located on Liberty Union Road near Upp Road was turned in.
7/31
Philip Raines, age 35, of Van Wert, was cited for having a restricted animal (goat) living on his property.
7/31
Tasha Mattix, age 40, out of Van Wert, was charged for theft after an incident in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard.
7/31
A theft report was taken in the 900 block of Haley Street. The incident remains under investigation.
8/1
An unruly juvenile was reported in the 800 block of Leeson Avenue.
8/1
A telephone harassment report was taken in the 500 block of East Main Street.
8/1
Cody Gheen came to the police department and turned himself in for an outstanding felony warrant held by the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office.
8/2
An unruly juvenile was reported in the 700 block of Brief Street.
8/2
An incident of telephone harassment and criminal damaging was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street.
8/2
An incident of theft was reported in the 500 block of South Franklin Street. The incident under investigation.
8/3
Van Wert Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 900 block of Kear Road at 8:20 a.m.
8/3
Van Wert Police responded to a dispute in the 300 block of East Crawford Street. Nathan Wright, age 39, of Van Wert, had a warrant out of Logan County, Ohio. Wright was taken into custody.
8/3
An incident of theft that occurred in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard was reported to the Van Wert Police Department.
8/2
A criminal trespass report was taken in the 600 block of Cable Street.
8/3
An incident of telecommunications harassment that occurred in the 300 block of East Sycamore Street was reported to the Van Wert Police Department.
8/3
A theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard.
8/3
Samuel D. Whisman, age 31, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the Franklin County Court.
8/4
A disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 600 block of South Washington Street.
8/4
Jesse Miller, age 32, of Convoy, was arrested for disorderly conduct at Ohio Health on Towne Center Boulevard.
8/4
Gavin McMichael of Van Wert was arrested per a warrant issued out of the Van Wert Municipal Court.
8/4
A male individual in the 1000 block of West Main Street was assisted to the hospital due to being mentally distraught.
8/4
A no contact order violation report was taken in the 300 block of North Jefferson Street.
8/4
Found property was turned into the Police Department.
8/4
A resident in the 7600 block of US 127 reported receiving a harassing text message.
8/5
A resident in the 100 block of Fox Road reported a dispute between her and her ex-boyfriend.
8/5
A telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 100 block of Fox Road.
8/5
Jonathan Paz Reinke, of Van Wert, age 25, was arrested for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 200 block of West Second Street.
8/6
An incident of criminal damaging was reported in the 1100 block of South Shannon Street.
8/3
A city ordinance violation report was taken for a property in the 300 block of South Vine Street after the police department received a complaint about the property.
8/3
A report was taken for a city ordinance violation for a property in the 1000 block of Linden Drive after the police department received a complaint about the property.
