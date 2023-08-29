A resident of the 900 block of Kear Road was injured during a fall after a dog charged her.
8/20
A criminal trespassing incident was documented in the 600 block of North Franklin Street.
8/20
A resident in the 1100 block of Bell Avenue reported an incident of telephone harassment.
8/21
A incident of telecommunication harassment was reported in the 700 block of North Franklin Street.
8/21
An incident of theft was reported in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue.
8/22
An incident of domestic violence was reported to the Van Wert Police Department that occurred in the 600 block of East Main Street. After an investigation, Sean Bright, age 27, was arrested for domestic violence (M1) and strangulation (F4).
8/23
A juvenile in the 700 block of West Main Street was charged with being an unruly juvenile after an incident that took place at the residence.
8/23
A subject reported a missing person in the 200 block of South Tyler Street. The subject was located without incident.
8/23
An incident of theft was reported in the 400 block of North Race Street.
8/22
A miscellaneous drug offense report was taken in the 600 block of East Main Street.
8/24
A report of a dispute was taken in the 1200 block of South Shannon Street.
8/24
A report was taken for drugs located in the 200 block of West Main Street.
8/24
John M. Heaton of Toledo was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and obstructing official business.
8/24
Police took a report from a resident of an unruly juvenile.
8/24
Police responded to a call of a distraught male in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue.
8/25
Samuel Cassidy was arrested on a warrant as well for obstruction while in the 600 block of State Street.
8/25
Crystal Robinson was cited for failing to register her dog in the 300 block of Thorn Street.
8/26
Jennifer Kilgore of Cridersville, age 37, was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Van Wert Municipal Court.
8/26
A juvenile, age 14, was arrested for an incident of domestic violence while in the 300 block of Woodland Avenue.
8/26
TrentenHarker was arrested for a warrant.
8/26
An information report was taken in the 300 block of Frothingham.
8/27
A Van Wert resident in the 1000 block of Jennings Road reported an unknown person broke a front window to his home.
