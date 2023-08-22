A report was taken after a welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of North Street.
8/15
A report of telecommunication harassment was taken in the 600 block of South Washington Street.
8/13
Kristina Swick was arrested for OVI in the 1400 block of Lesson Avenue.
8/14
A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of South Washington Street.
8/14
A fraud report was taken in the 500 block of East Main Street.
8/14
A trespassing incident occurred in the 100 block of Brooks Avenue.
8/14
A telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of East Main Street.
8/14
A report was filed for a runway juvenile.
8/15
A criminal trespassing report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard.
8/15
An incident of theft was reported to the Van Wert Police Department that occurred in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard.
8/15
Ronald Lee Runyon Jr., age 45, out of Van Wert, was arrested for a warrant out of Rush County, Indiana.
8/15
A civil protection order violation report was taken that occurred in the 600 block of South Washington Street.
8/15
A possible runaway juvenile was reported missing from South Franklin Street. A report was taken; the child was located.
8/16
A child abuse report was taken in the 600 block of North Franklin Street.
8/16
A report was taken for trespassing in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing.
8/16
Police took a report of an abandoned bike in the 500 block of East Main Street.
8/15
A resident in the 200 block of North Jefferson Street reported an incident of fraud.
8/17
A miscellaneous drug offense report was taken that occurred in the 1200 block of South Shannon Street.
8/19
Heather Replogle, of Van Wert, age 38, was arrested for endangering children, resisting arrest, persistent disorderly conduct, and open container in a motor vehicle following an incident in the 100 block of South Cherry Street.
8/19
Van Wert Police was contacted by Walmart in reference an attempted theft at the store. Walmart requested the person be contacted and told they were trespassed from the store.
8/19
Austin J. Fetters, age 34, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of the Van Wert Municipal Court.
8/19
Drew A. Kenny, age 30, was arrested on an adult parole authority holder.
8/19
Eli Jesztal was arrested for aggravated burglary.
8/19
A resident in the 600 block of North Franklin Street reported an incident of stalking.
