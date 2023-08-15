8/6
A welfare check was conducted at the police department.
A telephone harassment report was taken in the 500 block of East Main Street.
8/7
Police responded to the 100 block of North Lynn Street with EMS for an unresponsive female.
A resident from Celina alleged a friend of his from Van Wert stole his cell phone while he was at a gas station in Van Wert.
A Van Wert resident in the 100 block of South Avenue advised someone had gained access to a credit card and made a fraudulent purchase.
A report was taken for an unruly juvenile in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.
A trespassing incident was reported at 906 W. Main St. A report was taken.
8/8
A disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 1000 block of South Shannon Street.
A Van Wert resident in the 900 block of Greenewald reported an unknown person threatened to release personal items about her if she did not pay him money.
8/10
Eleven dollars was turned into the police department as being lost/found property.
Tyler Dunn of Van Wert was arrested after a theft of a vehicle located at Superior Auto located on South Shannon Street.
Renee A. Smith of Convoy was arrested for theft after attempting to steal items from Wal-Mart in Van Wert.
A resident reported telecommunications harassment in the 200 block of Burt Street.
A resident reported telecommunication harassment in the 200 block of West Third Street.
8/11
A theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard.
Haliegh Eleandre Bryson, age 27, out of Van Wert, was charged with theft after an incident in the 300 block of Towne Center Boulevard.
A report of assault was taken at 515 E. Main St.
James Robert Jewell, age 41, out of Van Wert, was arrested in the 200 block of North Washington Street for a warrant out of the Van Wert Municipal Court.
8/12
A theft report was taken in the 200 block of Burt Street.
Gregory A. Foster, of Van Wert, age 48, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant while in the 300 block of West Crawford Street.
Justin Pegg, of Van Wert, age 26, was arrested on a probation violation while in the 700 block of South Walnut Street.
8/13
Police went to the 600 block of South Washington Street for a dispute that turned into a menacing incident.
A report was taken after the police department had received a city ordinance violation complaint for a residence in the 500 block of South Tyler Street.
A report was taken after the police department had received a city ordinance violation complaint for a residence in the 1000 block of Frothingham Street.
