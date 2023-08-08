Jones guilty

DaShawn Jones is led out of the courtroom crying after finding out a jury found him guilty of all counts in a home invasion case near Convoy in February of 2022. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — A Van Wert County Common Pleas Court jury has found a Fort Wayne man guilty of all counts in connection with a home invasion case from February 1, 2022, at 2947 Elm Sugar Road, near Convoy.

DaShawn Jones was found guilty by a jury of seven women and five men of Complicity in the Commission of an Offense, a felony of the first degree; Kidnapping, also a felony of the first degree; Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; and Aggravated Burglary, a felony of the first degree in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

