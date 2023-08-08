VAN WERT — A Van Wert County Common Pleas Court jury has found a Fort Wayne man guilty of all counts in connection with a home invasion case from February 1, 2022, at 2947 Elm Sugar Road, near Convoy.
DaShawn Jones was found guilty by a jury of seven women and five men of Complicity in the Commission of an Offense, a felony of the first degree; Kidnapping, also a felony of the first degree; Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; and Aggravated Burglary, a felony of the first degree in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Martin Burchfield set sentencing for 9 a.m. on September 13.
During day one of the trial, on Monday, the prosecution, led by Eva Yarger, laid out the state’s case, calling Van Wert County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Huebner to the witness stand. The detective, with 22 years of experience in law enforcement, recounted the crime scene and the evidence gathered that evening.
Yarger alleged that a co-defendant, Brandon Fair, and Jones went to Jacob Minnick’s shed where he was living on the Elm Sugar Road property and confronted Minnick. Minnick was beaten, had money taken from him, and suffered a gunshot wound to his neck.
Fair had already pleaded guilty to related charges.
Minnick, the second witness called by the state, testified that at around 9 p.m. on February 1, 2022, Brandon Fair “aggressively” knocked on the door to the shed.
When he was let inside, Fair confronted Minnick with a gun and claimed he “snitched on him” and was looking for money from Minnick.
Minnick testified that another man, who he did not know, entered the shed and he and Fair started hitting him until he was unconscious.
Minnick suffered numerous injuries in the beating including broken eye sockets and a broken nose as well as a lump on his head.
Minnick testified the other person used zip ties to restrain him but Minnick was able to break free and struck Fair before being grazed by a shot from a semi-automatic handgun.
While on his knees, Minnick testified he was shot on the right side of his neck.
“My hand was full of blood,” Minnick testified.
On the second day of the trial, Logan Schepeler, a forensic scientist from the BCI crime lab in London, Ohio, testified that he analyzed the DNA in the glove tip.
Schepeler took the results of the DNA and compared it to a national DNA database which showed a hit to DaShawn Jones.
Schepeler’s DNA report from February 2023 indicated the DNA found on the glove tip was consistent with DaShawn Jones’ DNA and that the estimated frequency of occurrence of the DNA profile is rarer than one in one trillion unrelated individuals.
Under cross-examination, defense attorney Scott Gordon brought up the possibility the DNA found inside the glove could have been the result of the indirect transfer of DNA.
Schepeler testified he could not determine how Jones’ DNA got inside the glove — whether it was from direct or indirect DNA transfer.
He testified that the DNA of Brandon Fair or Jacob Minnick was not found on the glove tip.
The next witness was Janet Zale, a forensic computer specialist with the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center in Toledo.
She testified about the process of breaking into DaShawn Jones’ cell phones but did not testify about what was found.
Next up was Mallory Naftzger, an intelligence analyst with the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center.
She testified that she was able to testify that one of the two phones didn’t actually belong to Jones, but instead belonged to Desiraye Jones, which was Dashawn Jones’ daughter.
On the second phone, she testified that she was able to view a partial extraction of the phone’s contents which included Snapchat conversations.
Detective Fittro was recalled to the witness stand to provide further testimony.
Fittro testified the cell phones that were analyzed were in Jones’ possession when Jones was arrested.
Fittro testified that a unique identifier for Snapchat matched data and showed a connection to Brandon Fair, who also used Snapchat.
Fittro also testified phone calls that were monitored when he was in custody showed a connection between Jones and Brandon Fair.
Prosecutor Yarger also played for the jury a phone conversation with Jones to an unknown person where he discusses putting the hand-written note in a discovery package, which was found by a deputy looking for contraband. In that letter, Jones appears to conspire to set up an alibi.
Defense attorney Scott Gordon began presenting his case shortly after a lunch break on Tuesday.
He called Destiny Upshaw to testify. Upshaw is DaShawn Jones’ girlfriend and they have a son together.
Upshaw testified that on the evening of February 1, 2022, she was with DaShawn, watching movies, and did not leave their McKee Street home in Fort Wayne.
She testified that DaShawn Jones was friends with Brandon Fair.
In September of last year, Upshaw learned about the investigation into the attack on Minnick and that Jones was a suspect but said she didn’t think much of it.
“I knew he didn’t have anything to do with it because he was with me,” Upshaw said.
The defense then rested after only presenting one witness.
After final arguments, the jury was given the case just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The jury signaled they had a verdict at 4:50 p.m.
Shortly after 5 p.m., the verdict was read — guilty on all counts.
Jones broke down and cried beginning when the first guilty verdict was read and continued crying as he was led out of the courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.