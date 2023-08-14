VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of 2 people on drug related charges over the weekend. Sheriff Riggenbach said Rickie Welker age 41 of Van Wert was arrested on Possession of Fentanyl a Felony of the 3rd Degree and Possession of Methamphetamine a Felony of the 3rd Degree. Also arrested was Brandi Runyon age 32 of Van Wert on a charge of Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, a Misdemeanor of the 2nd Degree.
The charges were a result of a traffic stop conducted by deputies in the early morning hours of Saturday August 12th in Liberty township. Welker and Runyon were passengers in the vehicle that was stopped. Both Welker and Runyon were transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where they are being held until their arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.
Sheriff Riggenbach asks anyone that has information on drug activity contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Citizens with information can call 419-238-3866 or use the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office website at https://www.vanwertcountyohio.gov/government/sheriff/index.php and click on the “Submit a Crime Tip” link. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous. Sheriff Riggenbach stated his office will continue to aggressively pursue all drug tips that his office receives.
Citizens can also report information on drug activity and other crimes by using the above options or by contacting Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP. Citizens can also remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.