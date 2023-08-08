Dashawn Jones

Dashawn Jones sits in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his trial in connection with an assault near Convoy on February 1, 2022. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne, Indiana man is on trial in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for his part in a home invasion case from February 1, 2022, at 2947 Elm Sugar Road, Convoy.

Dashawn Jones is charged with Complicity in the Commission of an Offense, a felony of the first degree; Kidnapping, also a felony of the first degree; Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; and Aggravated Burglary, a felony of the first degree.

