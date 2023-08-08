VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne, Indiana man is on trial in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for his part in a home invasion case from February 1, 2022, at 2947 Elm Sugar Road, Convoy.
Dashawn Jones is charged with Complicity in the Commission of an Offense, a felony of the first degree; Kidnapping, also a felony of the first degree; Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; and Aggravated Burglary, a felony of the first degree.
During day one of the trial, on Monday, the prosecution, led by Eva Yarger, laid out the state’s case, calling Van Wert County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Huebner to the witness stand. The detective, with 22 years of experience in law enforcement, recounted the crime scene and the evidence gathered that evening.
Yarger alleged that a co-defendant, Brandon Fair, and Jones went to Jacob Minnick’s shed where he was living on the Elm Sugar Road property and confronted Minnick. Minnick was beaten, had money taken from him, and suffered a gunshot wound to his neck.
Fair had already pleaded guilty to related charges.
Minnick, the second witness called by the state, testified that at around 9 p.m. on February 1, 2022, Brandon Fair “aggressively” knocked on the door to the shed.
When he was let inside, Fair confronted Minnick with a gun and claimed he “snitched on him” and was looking for money from Minnick.
Minnick testified that another man, who he did not know, entered the shed and he and Fair started hitting him until he was unconscious.
Minnick suffered numerous injuries in the beating including broken eye sockets and a broken nose as well as a lump on his head.
The pair then went through Minnick’s belongings, looking for money or anything else of value.
Minnick testified the other person used zip ties to restrain him but Minnick was able to break free and struck Fair before being grazed by a shot from a semi-automatic handgun.
While on his knees, Minnick testified he was shot on the right side of his neck.
“My hand was full of blood,” Minnick testified.
Then the pair left and Minnick went to the main house on the property to seek medical attention from his mother and father.
He was taken in a private vehicle across the state line where he was met by ambulance which took him to Parkview North in Fort Wayne for treatment.
He was released from the hospital without being admitted.
Upon cross-examination, defense attorney Scott Gordon questioned Minnick about his testimony that a week prior to the incident Fair came to his shed looking for Hashish.
When Gordon asked Minnick how much hash goes for, Minnick answered “$40.”
Gordon asked Minnick to come off the witness stand to show him his position when he got shot, Minnick complied and bent over a chair to demonstrate.
Detective Huebner earlier testified that there was a bullet hole that went through the ceiling.
Prosecutor Yarger got Minnick to clarify what happened.
“He (Fair) hit me with the gun and it fired,” Minnick told Yarger.
Gordon got Minnick to admit that he didn’t know who the second person was, despite saying he knew who was responsible on a report when he received treatment for his injuries at Parkview North.
He also got Minnick to admit he was a drug dealer, although he hadn’t been charged with that crime.
Earlier, during opening arguments, Gordon laid out his case to the jury and claimed that his client, Dashawn Jones, was nowhere near the crime scene, claiming he was with his girlfriend at a home they share in Fort Wayne.
The third witness Prosecutor Yarger called to the witness stand was Dawson Kimmet, a Van Wert County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer.
Kimmet testified he witnessed a deputy going through the discovery packet Jones had earlier had in his possession and finding a letter, folded up, on the final page of the packet. That letter was addressed to someone named Grace and it purports to show Jones trying to formulate an alibi.
Kimmet claims Jones said it was in there by mistake.
The fourth witness called by the prosecutor was Sgt. Michael East with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
He testified how the chain of evidence is preserved during an investigation.
In Van Wert’s case, the evidence locker for a major crime scene is not a locker per se, but more of an entire room where the evidence is stored. In smaller cases, evidence could be placed in a locker.
East testified how a tip of a blue surgical glove had been bought in as evidence, stored, and subsequently sent out to the BCI laboratory for DNA analysis and brought back to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
During opening arguments, Yarger said that it was Dashawn Jones’ DNA that was on the glove tip.
The prosecution’s fifth witness was Detective Sgt. Kyle Fittro.
Fittro testified he was dispatched to the scene after a 9-1-1 call came in shortly after 9 p.m. on February 1.
Fittro says he was alerted that Minnick was on his way to Parkview North and then drove to the hospital to question Minnick.
He took photographs of Minnick and his clothing.
Minnick was being released from the hospital due to other more serious medical cases that were pending in the emergency room.
Fittro then continued questioning Minnick at Minnck’s home.
Fittro also testified about the process of obtaining cellular information on Brandon Fair’s cell phone usage from Verizon.
Fittro testified that the DNA found on the glove did not match Brandon Fair’s and the sample was placed into a nationwide DNA database called CODIS.
Representatives from the BCI laboratory are expected to present evidence in the case during day 2, on Tuesday.
