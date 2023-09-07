VAN WERT — The following individuals were seen by Judge Martin Burchfield in the Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:
Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
BOND VIOLATION
Trenten Harker, 24 , Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failure to report to probation. Court sets new bond at $5,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for Sept. 20 at 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023
SENTENCINGS
Leonard Delong Jr., 36, Van Wert, inducing panic, M1 - sentenced to 60 days jail with credit for 55 days already served, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Hayden Marsee, 21, Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, F5 - sentenced to 90 days jail with credit for two days already served, report date of Sept. 15, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Torrey Moss, 30, Lorain, aggravated possession of drugs, F5 – sentenced to 120 days jail with credit for 50 days already served, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Jeremy Paige, 39, Van Wert, disorderly conduct, M4 – ordered to pay $250 fine, restitution in the amount of $51.47, partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
PROBATION VIOLATION
Skyler Lord-Risner, 23, Lima, admitted violating his probation by failure to report to probation, failing a drug screen and committing a new offense while on probation. Court revokes his probation and sentences him to 180 days jail with credit for 14 days already served.
CHANGE OF PLEAS
Jacob Mayer, 44, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, F4. He then requested, and was granted, Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Shane Burk, 53, Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, F5. He then requested, and was granted, Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
TIME WAIVER
Courtney Thomas, 29, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare her case. Pre-trial set for Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m.
