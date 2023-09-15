VAN WERT — The following individuals were seen by Judge Martin Burchfield in the Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:
Monday, Sept. 11, 2023
CHANGE OF PLEA
Tyler Paxson, 28, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of felonious assault, F2, and a prosecutor’s bill of information of trespass in a habitation where a person if present or likely to be present, F4. Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023
ARRAIGNMENTS
Frank Ross Jr., 54, Middle Point, entered a plea of not guilty to violating a protection order, F5; domestic violence, M1; and assault, M1. Court set bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety, electronic house arrest if released, no contact with victim; pre-trial set for Oct. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
Eli Jasztal, 35, Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, F4, and assault, M1. Court set bond at $25,000 cash or commercial surety, no contact order; pre-trial set for Oct. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
Zachary Brooks, 30, Convoy, entered a plea of not guilty to strangulation, F4; rape, F1; and domestic violence, M1. Court set Bond at $50,000 cash or commercial surety, electronic house arrest if released, no contact with victim; pre-trial set for Oct. 4 at 8 a.m.
James Porter Jr., 42, Ohio City, entered a plea of not guilty to receiving stolen property, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023
ARRAIGNMENTS
Sean Bright, 27, Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to strangulation, F4, and domestic violence, M1; released on surety bond and no contact order with victim; pre-trial set for Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.
Mikayla Lavy, 28, Delphos, entered a plea of not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, F5; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, F5; and two counts of OVI, M1; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.
Rachel Parsons, 37, Middle Point, entered a plea of not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, F4, and endangering children, M1; released on surety bond and to follow custody orders; pre-trial set for Oct. 11 at 8 a.m.
Stephen Barnhart, 29, Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to strangulation, F4; domestic violence, M1; and endangering children, M1; released on surety bond and no contact order with victims; pre-trial set for Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.
Tralisa Lane, 31, Delphos, entered a plea of not guilty to trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, F4, and domestic violence, F4; released on surety bond and no contact order with victim; pre-trial set for Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.
Charmin Justin, 55, Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC Program benefits, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.
Jason Mitchell, 49, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Possession of Heroin, F5, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for Oct. 4 at 9 a.m.
Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 53, Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to telecommunications harassment, F5; released on surety bond and no contact order with victim; pre-trial set for Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.
SENTENCING
Conner Manson, 20, Toledo, failure to provide a notice of change of address, F3 – sentenced to 60 days in jail. Ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and Court costs.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Eugene Munson Jr., 40, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of tampering with evidence, F3, and aggravated possession of drugs, F5. Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.
Jacquelyn Forthman, 34, Venedocia, changed her plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, F5. She then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.