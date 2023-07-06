VAN WERT — The following individuals were seen by Judge Martin Burchfield in the Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:
Friday, June 23, 2023
BOND VIOLATIONS
Britney Mitchell, 30, Van Wert, admitted violating her bond/treatment in lieu by using a controlled substance and failing a drug screen and not engaging in treatment. Court revokes treatment in lieu and sets new bond at $10,000 cash or surety; sentencing set for Aug. 2 at 9 a.m.
Nicholas Burgoon, 24, Ohio City, admitted violating his bond by failing to report to Court and probation. Court sets new bond at $10,000 cash or surety; pre-trial set for July 5 at 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
TIME WAIVER
Tyler Paxson, 28, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Trial set for Sept. 11 and 12. Final pre-trial to be set at a later date.
SENTENCINGS
Mary McVicker, 34, Payne, aggravated possession of drugs, F5 – Sentenced to two years community control, 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Chad Robinson, 44, Van Wert, breaking and entering, F5 – Sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center; three years community control, 30 days jail at a later date, 100 hours community service, ordered to pay restitution, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
CHANGE OF PLEAS
Lawrence Suever, 44, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, F4. He then requested, and was granted, Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Judith Ball, 40, Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of theft, F5; Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for Aug. 9 at 9 a.m.
BOND VIOLATION
Adrian Daniels, 23, Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and treatment in lieu conditions by failing to report to probation. Court set bond set at $10,000 cash or surety; a pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing is set for Aug. 9 at 9 a.m.
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
ARRAIGNMENT
Jeffrey Kallas, 22, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, F5 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for Aug. 9 at 9 a.m.
PROBATION VIOLATION
Faith Sevitz, 43, Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, F5; possession of heroin, F5; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, F5 - admitted violating her probation for failure to report to probation – sentenced to 300 days jail with credit for 275 time already served.
BOND MODIFICATION
Jeffrey Buckner, 48, Paulding, aggravated burglary, F1; and domestic violence, M1 - Bond was modified to electronic house arrest, no contact with victim or his residence and curfew set.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Nicholas Burgoon, 24, Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, F5; and possession of drugs, M1. He then requested, and was granted, Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
