VAN WERT — The following individuals were seen by Judge Martin Burchfield in the Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:
Thursday, July 19, 2023
SENTENCING
Zachary Ross, 27, Grover Hill, vehicular assault, F4 – sentenced to 18 months prison with credit for three days time already served; no contact with victim or family; sentence to be served consecutive to Paulding County sentence; ordered to pay $32,600.89 restitution and court costs.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Jason Scott, 43, Van Wert, changed his plea to an amended charge of domestic violence, M1. He was then sentenced to sentenced to two years Community Control, 60 days electronic house arrest with curfew, 30 days jail at a later date, mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
SENTENCING
Christopher Spanos, 53, Van Wert, failure to provide notice of change of address, F3, - sentenced to nine months prison with credit for seven days already served; and violating a protection order, F5 – sentenced to nine months prison with credit for seven days already served; sentences to be served concurrently; and court costs.
COMPETENCY HEARING
Jamal Pirani, 41, Findlay, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic in Toledo. Bond was reduced to $25,000 cash or surety along with electronic house arrest. Pre-trial set for Aug. 14 at 8:30 a.m.
TIME WAIVER
Kavon Edwards, 27, Columbus, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for Aug. 16 at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.