VAN WERT — The following individuals were seen by Judge Martin Burchfield in the Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:
Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
BOND VIOLATION
Britney Mitchell, 30, Van Wert, admitted violating her bond for failure to report to her sentencing hearing. Court sets new bond at $100,000 cash or surety; sentencing re-scheduled for Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
ARRAIGNMENTS
Leonard Delong, 36, Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to making terroristic threat, F3. Bond set at $20,000 cash or commercial surety, EMHA if released; pre-trial set for Aug. 23 at 8:30 a.m.
Jacob Langley, 29, Fort Wayne, Indiana, entered a plea of not guilty to receiving stolen property, F4. Released on surety bond, no contact with victim or his business; pre-trial set for Aug. 23 at 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
JURY TRIAL
DaShawn Jones, 33, Fort Wayne, Indiana, was found guilty of complicity in the commission of an offense, F1; kidnapping, F1; felonious assault, F3; and aggravated burglary, F3, after a two-day jury trial. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for Sept. 13 at 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023
ARRAIGNMENTS
Alexis Stemen, 24, Delphos, entered a plea of not guilty to assault, F4; and criminal trespass, M4; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m.
Tommie Grieshaber, 53, Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to domestic violence, F4; released on surety bond and a no contact order with victim; pre-trial set for Sept. 6 at 8 a.m.
Zachariah Germann, 35, Ohio City, entered a plea of not guilty to domestic violence, F3; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m.
Jason Mitchell, 49, Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty of theft, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for Sept. 6 at 8 a.m.
Michael Tucker, 35, Convoy, entered a plea of not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.
Courtney Thomas, 29, Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to three counts of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC Program, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m.
Brock Parsons, 34, Delphos, entered a plea of not guilty to possession of marijuana, F3; trafficking in marijuana, F3; and having weapons while under disability, F3; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for Sept. 6 at 8 a.m.
SENTENCINGS
Adrian Daniels, 23, Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, F5 – sentenced to 90 days jail with credit for 43 days already served; ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees plus Court costs.
Judith Ball, 40, Van Wert, theft, M1 – ordered to pay $250 fine, partial appointed counsel fees plus Court costs.
PROBATION VIOLATION
Travis Faulkner, 48, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing a drug screen and not engaging in treatment; pre-trial set for Aug. 23 at 8 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Jeffrey Kallas, 22, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, F5 – sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for seven days already served.
Zachary Herman, 21, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of failure to provide notice of change of address, F4 - Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for Sept. 20 at 9 a.m.
