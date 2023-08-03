VAN WERT — The following individuals were seen by Judge Martin Burchfield in the Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:
Thursday, July 27, 2023
VAN WERT — The following individuals were seen by Judge Martin Burchfield in the Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:
Thursday, July 27, 2023
CHANGE OF PLEA
Brittany Pessefall, 26, Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, F4, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, F4. She was then sentenced to 30 days jail to be released upon arrangement of inpatient treatment, three years community control, 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment including Drug Court Program, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
BOND VIOLATION
Torrey Moss, 29, Lorain, admitted violating his bond by failure to maintain address with probation. Court sets new bond at $50,000 cash or surety; pre-trial set for Aug. 2 at 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
ARRAIGNMENT
Cody Gheen, 27, Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, F5 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for Aug. 23 at 8:30 a.m.
BOND VIOLATIONS
Adrian Daniels, 23, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by being convicted of a misdemeanor while on bond; continue $10,000 cash bond;
Jeffrey Kallas, 22, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond for failure to appear; Court sets new bond at $10,000 cash or surety; also held in contempt of court and was sentenced to three days jail time; further pre-trial set for Aug. 9 at 9 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
James W. Vibbert, 60, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, F5. He then requested, and was granted, Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Connor Manson, 19, Toledo, changed his plea to guilty of failure to provide notice of change of address, F3. Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for Sept. 13 at 9:30 a.m.
Torrey Moss, 30, Lorain, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, F5. Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.