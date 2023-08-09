WREN — Wren Heritage has been selected as the 2023 Wren Homecoming Parade Grand Marshall. Wren Heritage is an organization within the village of Wren that takes pride in restoring and preserving the history of Wren at the old Hurless school house and now in the new building located next to the schoolhouse in Moser Park.
Wren Heritage was created by Beth Marchek in 2013, but the program at that time was called Wren Beautification. The idea behind the beautification program was to plant flowers in large flowerpots throughout the Village of Wren and to maintain the landscape around the Hurless Schoolhouse and log cabin.
Since that time, the organization grew to include local residents Sara Ward, Kristy Reichert, and Marta Brown. The name of the group changed its name to Wren Heritage in 2017.
In addition to maintaining the history of Wren, Wren Heritage added such events as movie nights in the park for children. This consisted of a large projection screen, a stereo sound system (which was purchased by donations), with free popcorn and hot dogs to all that attended.
Other events sponsored by the organization include Christmas cookie decorating in the Hurless Schoolhouse with children, bake sales and various fundraising projects such as the Wheatfield Open. Money raised from fundraising projects and donations is used to repair, replace or purchase new items at the Hurless schoolhouse, the new building and various local charities for those that need financial assistance. Wren Heritage recently purchased and installed all of the lighting at the new building located next to the schoolhouse.
The committee members from Wren Heritage are truly grateful for those that have donated to their program. Wren Heritage was also instrumental in bringing back the church service that is held on the Thursday evening of Wren Homecoming.
Wren Heritage is an organization that provides service to the history of Wren and Moser Park. The Wren Parade Committee congratulates the Wren Heritage for their selection as Parade Grand Marshall for the 2023 Wren Homecoming Parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.