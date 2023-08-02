VAN WERT — The World’s Longest Yard Sale each year brings out thousands of people from not only the region but also from other states.
The sale officially happens from August 3-6.
Kathy Davis and her sister Kris, both from Fort Wayne, Indiana were excited to start their journey at the North Union Church, 4486 U.S. 127 North.
“This is our first stop,” Kathy said. “I found a little thing for her (Kris’) Christmas Village.”
This is their first trip on the U.S. 127 Sales.
“We’ve done the Lincoln Highway one and we did one up in Indiana through Butler but this is our first time for the 127 (sales),” Kathy said.
Merchants set up through Van Wert County.
At Tracy’s Auction Services, across from the dog park, merchants filled the parking lot.
Erik Ladd and his wife Jennifer from Spencerville set up on Tuesday and picked a great spot.
“It picks up as the week goes on. By the weekend, you’re swamped,” Erik said.
Gene Tracy, who owns Tracy’s Auction Services, was anticipating huge crowds.
“Usually I have anywhere from 50 to 75 plus (vendors) every year. We’ve been doing it out here for a little over 15 years,” Tracy said.
Tracy has a map he uses to mark off where the shoppers come from.
“We’ve had a few people from Alabama. Just had two couples from Mississippi. There’s already been some come down from Canada, Michigan, Tenessee, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania,” Tracy said. “They come from all over the world. Over the years I’ve met people from Australia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and England and I usually have a couple that come down from Alaska every year. That’s the nice thing is meeting all the different people from all over the place. A lot of them take a vacation just for this week,” Tracy said.
Twyla Losh and her husband Tom set up their sale in their garage just north of the Van Wert, Mercer County line.
They’ve hosted sales there for the past 12 years.
Twyla says their location has proven to be a popular one.
“People go to the fairgrounds in Van Wert and stop here and if they go between Van Wert and Celina, they stop here,” Twyla said.
The Losh’s have noticed shoppers from near and far.
“We’ve already had people from Mississippi, Alabama, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and Wisconsin,” Twyla said. “A couple of people from Mississippi saw another Mississippi license plate out there and they introduced themselves and had a little conversation with someone who came that far already.”
Tom Losh says they opened really early this year.
“We started out doing it once a year, but we expanded it to Lambert Days. We got rained out the first couple of Lambert Days because we tried to go into Ohio City but the 127 (sales) just pales everything else. It’s huge. It kind of makes the truckers mad. We have a lot of horn-blowing going on,” Tom said.
