VAN WERT — Van Wert Forward has announced the first commercial tenant to sign a lease in the downtown revitalization project — Winans Coffee & Chocolate. The regional coffee and chocolate company’s 20th location will call 107 E. Main St. home this fall.
Max and Dick Winans established the coffee shop with a chocolate heart in Piqua, Ohio, in 1961, and the Winans family has owned and operated the shop since. In 2021, Wilson Reiser — grandson of Max — was named CEO and later purchased the company in 2022. Reiser has expanded all facets of the business including operations, marketing, franchising and most importantly, coffee and chocolate production.
The company’s most recent expansion comes in the form of a refreshed brand, website and new mobile application showing the business’s commitment to hospitality and customer experience.
Visitors of Downtown Van Wert can view a full list of the brand’s offerings and sign up for Winans Rewards, the brand’s loyalty program, by visiting winanschocolate.com.
When asked about bringing Winans to Van Wert, Reiser said, “Winans is a company deeply rooted in small-town values that we hold dear. Having been early participants in the revitalization of various downtown areas, including Piqua, Troy, Springfield, Dayton, and Wapakoneta, we understand the power of coffee and bustling downtowns in fostering connections that enhance community spirit and overall quality of life. Throughout our evaluation of Van Wert as a potential location, it has become evident that this community is robust, tightly knit, and forward-thinking. The prospect of joining the Van Wert community fills Winans with excitement and honor.”
“Winans marks a significant milestone in our downtown revitalization project and will undoubtedly contribute to the vibrancy of Van Wert. Since the onset of the project we wanted to focus on bringing local and regional businesses into the fold — Winans allows us to work with an incredible brand with small-town charm baked in,” said Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker.
Van Wert Forward’s vision is to transform the quality of place in our community by planning, developing, and sustaining downtown Van Wert’s commercial and residential environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.