VAN WERT — C.T. and Alexandra Fields are Willow Hill, a country music act that calls Nashville their working home.
They headlined at the latest Feel Good Friday concert at Fountain Park in Van Wert.
The pair, who are husband and wife, actually were rockers out of the Pittsburgh area originally.
In 2005 they formed the group Lovebettie and Rolling Stone Magazine called them a “Band to Watch” something that helped boost their career.
“Oh I think it helped us a ton,” said Alexandra. “We got on a lot of big stages. We played Rocklahoma. We played South by Southwest. We played Vans Warped Tour. We played the after-party for Lady Gaga, so I think that opened quite a few doors for us.”
“We started playing for thousands of people and we started getting to the stages that kind of helped us cultivate into the more adult band and performers,” C.T. added.
Lovebettie was called “pioneers of swagger rock”, something that wasn’t entirely left behind when they transitioned into country music.
“We still like that kind of a groove. Whenever we’re playing with a band we always say make sure you got the groove. You need a groove. So even a country song has a grove so that’s kind of swagger rock,” Alexandra said.
“We like it sultry and vibey and moody and we like to have fun,” C.T. said.
While they enjoy performing, writing songs is what they really enjoy.
“We love playing shows but the song is our goal. It’s everything for us,” C.T. said.
When Lovebettie transitioned into Willow Hill it was something the pair had to do.
“Our bandmates were growing up and wanting to have families and we didn’t want to grow up, and we’ve been going back and forth to Nashville, like every two weeks, staying with my aunt and working a lot with some other songwriters and doing co-writes. We were just having so much fun doing that, writing for other people and we were loving the songs,” Alexandra said.
So where will Willow Hill be in five years?
“I think we’ll still be in Nashville, writing songs and pretty much doing what we love. I think it’s such a gift to be able to do what we do for a living. We get to travel around the world. We get to make friends everywhere we go. We get to share music with people and we’re sharing our stories and they’re sharing theirs with us, and I think this is what we want to be doing. It’s what we love,” said Alexandra.
“Some people get into music for fame and notoriety. We got into music because we can’t help it. We live it. That’s what we do. That’s our life,” C.T. added.
Willow Hill is expected to put out a new record in the next few months.
For updates on the band go to www.willowhillmusic.com.
