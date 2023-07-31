GROVER HILL — The Wetzelland party is once again just a memory.
The 2023 edition featured a bit of rain and plenty of heat with temperatures hitting in the 90s during the event.
Wendy and Mark Winget from Decatur, Indiana have been coming out for the past 18 years.
“All the members are friendly as can be. We just enjoy ourselves and have a great time,” Wendy said.
“We spend the weekend with all our friends. Everyone out here is real friendly,” Mark said.
Emergency personnel were on hand to treat those that took in too much sun.
“We’ve got first aid set up with to get people cooled down if they have a situation and we can take good care of them,” said Rob Taylor, Wetzel Motorcycle Club president.
Bands featured this year on the main stage included Colt & Crew, Anthony Gomes, and Pop Evil who performed on Friday; the Gene Deer Band, Off the Edge, and Bad Wolves played on Saturday.
On the secondary stage, Section ATE played Thursday, Hayden James on Friday, and Black Widow performed on Saturday.
At an adults-only party you would expect adult beverages.
The beer tent, run by the Oakwood Fire Department was a busy place.
‘We haven’t sold out yet, let’s put it that way, but one of these days we’re hoping to sell out of beer. It would be a nice profit for us,” said Jim Varner, Oakwood Fire Chief.
Profits from the beer tent help first responders.
“The proceeds for last year, we just ended up buying a bunch of new fire hoses. We replaced all of our fire hoses. Cooper Hatchery also donated a bunch of money and we bought some of the hoses with that,” Varner said.
Wetzel Motorcycle Club spokesman Shane Shaffer was appreciative of the support they’ve gotten each year.
“Without those people that come to this party, we couldn’t do it every year. We try to have something here for these people to do every year that keeps them coming back and bringing new people. We love seeing new people come out here. It also helps us to be able to do what we do for the community and surrounding areas and neighborhoods. We can’t thank these people enough for this. We look forward to seeing them every year. This party is for them to help our community,” Shaffer said.
According to the club’s website, over the past 10 years, the club has donated more than $100,000 to area causes including EMS units of volunteer fire departments, visiting nurses, schools, and baseball teams. They’ve even set up a scholarship fund for Vantage students through the Van Wert County Foundation.
The club also works with American Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) for their annual Toy Run.
No word on where the money raised from this year’s event will go.
