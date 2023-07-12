Rick McCoy waving at the parade

There was an applause from the crowd when the PA system announced that Rick McCoy had served for 32 years as Van Wert County Emergency Management director. (Photo by Jim Langham)

Convoy area residents involved with this year’s Convoy Community Days started searching for hometown weather specialist Rick McCoy on Saturday morning when a downpour of showers rained over the Fire and EMS Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on .

Fortunately, when McCoy brought up the rear of Saturday’s successful parade he was smiling and waving to residents from his Van Wert County Emergency vehicle under the pleasant sunny skies, which had broken through.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.