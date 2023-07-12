Convoy area residents involved with this year’s Convoy Community Days started searching for hometown weather specialist Rick McCoy on Saturday morning when a downpour of showers rained over the Fire and EMS Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on .
Fortunately, when McCoy brought up the rear of Saturday’s successful parade he was smiling and waving to residents from his Van Wert County Emergency vehicle under the pleasant sunny skies, which had broken through.
There was an applause from the crowd when the PA system announced that McCoy has served for 32 years as Van Wert County Emergency Management director. That service garnered him a national weather award presentation in Washington, D.C. early in this century for his hard work during a tornado that nearly wiped out the western part of Van Wert County.
This year’s parade was led by other hard-working locals who were honored as parade grand marshals in the person of Larry and Diane Webb. Larry was raised just outside of Convoy at a family service station; Diane taught school for 31 years in Crestview Schools and more recently, Larry spearheaded the drive for the restoration of the old Convoy Opera House.
The opera house proved to be one of the prime features of this year’s event, including the unveiling of historical relics that have been arriving from all over the country for the establishment of a Convoy Historical Museum inside of the opera house complex.
Drew and Jackson Tracy were the banner carriers leading the parade sounds as children with empty bags started gathering candy tossed on the sidewalks by local businesses. Also leading the parade ahead of the brigade of Convoy fire trucks were Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach and Convoy Mayor Tim Bolenbaugh.
A large barrage of tractors, mostly from Harding Farms, from all makes and models, historical and new, often driven by children with the guidance of an adult sitting with them, represented this year’s parade theme, “The Small Town that Does Big Things.”
A large number of various makes of Oliver tractors represented the historical portion of the display with Farmall and John Deere taking up other spots in the tractor parade.
Following the tractors was Van Wert Fire Department’s Unit One carrying a 110 foot ladder. Crestview Community Schools was represented by a group of walking teachers and administrators, including a large wagon load of Crestview Community cheerleaders.
The 45-minute-parade was rounded out by representations of the Secret Garden Floral Shop, Wren Fire and Rescue, Cert Community Response Team of Van Wert County, Laudick’s Jewelry including, “Uncle Sam” and a white pup riding in the back seat and a float promoting the new Wren Family Restaurant.
Other events and displays in this year’s town-wide displays included Friday night’s SINGO Bingo, Mexican Lunch, Kids Carnival over noon, FFA Barnyard Babyland promoted by the Crestview FFA, Corn Hole Tournament, Convoy Tastee Freeze Ice Cream promoted by the Convoy Historical Society, Convoy Lions Club Bingo and the close-out event dance featuring Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move from 9 p.m. until midnight downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.