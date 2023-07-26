VAN WERT — The Van Wert Fire Department has taken a proactive step towards enhancing the safety of its personnel and the community with the installation of new fire department signs, affectionately named “Carter’s Crossing.” These signs, strategically placed east and west of the fire station, aim to prevent potential accidents and safeguard the lives of firefighters.
In the past, as fire apparatus returned to the station, firefighters would be deployed to manually halt traffic or personnel would step out of the station to stop vehicles, risking their own well-being. However, numerous near misses and instances of vehicles narrowly avoiding firefighters highlighted the need for an improved safety solution.
Approximately a year ago, firefighter Ed Carter proposed the idea of implementing warning signs to alert drivers of the presence of fire apparatus in the vicinity. Recognizing the significance of this suggestion, the department thoroughly evaluated the proposal, which garnered unanimous agreement and support from all members.
Today marks a significant milestone as the fire department officially puts “Carter’s Crossing” into service. When the flashing lights on the newly installed signs are activated, it serves as a visual cue for drivers to exercise caution and STOP for any fire apparatus entering or exiting the station.
The decision to implement these warning signs demonstrates the fire department’s commitment to the safety of its firefighters and the public. By eliminating the need for personnel to physically halt traffic, the risk of potential accidents and injuries is significantly reduced.
The fire department extends its deepest appreciation to Bill and Josh for their invaluable contribution to the installation of “Carter’s Crossing.” Their dedication and meticulous workmanship have ensured that this safety measure is now in place, protecting those who selflessly serve the community.
Community involvement is crucial to the success of this initiative. Residents are urged to familiarize themselves with “Carter’s Crossing” and to exercise caution when passing the fire station, particularly when the warning lights are activated.
The Van Wert Fire Department is grateful for the ongoing support of the community and encourages everyone to share this news and raise awareness about the importance of traffic safety around fire station.
