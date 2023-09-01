VAN WERT — A heartwarming tribute unfolded at the Van Wert County Fair as the local community came together to honor and express gratitude to area veterans and their spouses on Thursday, marking a poignant Veterans Day celebration.
The day commenced with a sense of camaraderie as dozens of Van Wert area veterans and their partners were warmly welcomed into the fairgrounds, enjoying complimentary admission to the festivities.
At 10:30 a.m., a poignant scene unfolded near the grandstand – veterans stood united for the opening ceremonies. A color guard hoisted the national flag at the grandstand infield, a symbolic gesture of unity and respect.
Following this ceremony, the veterans were treated to a free meal provided by Gibson’s Barbecue, a small token of appreciation for their invaluable service.
The afternoon was imbued with excitement as veterans relished in the thrill of harness racing, a time-honored tradition at the fair. A highlight awaited during the third race – an annual trophy presentation where each horse represented a distinct branch of the military. Notably, the Navy had triumphed for four consecutive years, an impressive feat according to Barry Johns, Director of Veterans Services in Van Wert County.
Later, the veterans were invited to partake in a hearty ham and bean supper, setting the stage for an evening of entertainment. The grandstand played host to Confederate Railroad, providing the perfect musical backdrop for a day of heartfelt celebrations.
Barry Johns reflected on the modern challenges faced by veterans in Van Wert County, shedding light on the importance of supporting veterans of all ages.
“A lot of it is getting the younger ones to go to the VA itself. A lot of people don’t have a lot of belief in what they’re doing — if they’re doing the right stuff. For our office, the great thing I get to do is get them to understan”d what they’ve got to do to get signed up for health care (and for other veterans benefits) — how we can help their family.
“Do they need financial assistance? Do they need this? We’re there to do that for all ages, the younger ones that are just learning how to do some of this stuff, all the way up to some of the older ones that still don’t know what they’ve got available to them,” Johns said.
This heartfelt celebration underscored the profound gratitude the community holds for its veterans and their enduring contributions. As the fair came to a close, the memories forged on this special Veterans Day at the fair will surely linger in the hearts of all who attended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.