Vets day

Area veterans stand at attention for the playing of the National Anthem at the Veterans Day program at the Van Wert County Fair on Thursday. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — A heartwarming tribute unfolded at the Van Wert County Fair as the local community came together to honor and express gratitude to area veterans and their spouses on Thursday, marking a poignant Veterans Day celebration.

The day commenced with a sense of camaraderie as dozens of Van Wert area veterans and their partners were warmly welcomed into the fairgrounds, enjoying complimentary admission to the festivities.

