VAN WERT — Area kids should soon be back in school. Some teachers are back, putting their classrooms in order and working on lesson plans.
At Vantage Career Center, Sarah Koch had an interesting summer vacation. A working holiday — learning about Germany, in Germany.
Koch was part of 38 teachers, representing 19 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces that traveled to Germany on a fully-funded study tour organized by the Transatlantic Outreach Program.
She was selected from over 200 applicants for this prestigious international fellowship.
Koch has taught Government and Economics at Vantage for the past 11 years.
She spent two weeks learning in-depth about Germany’s government, education system, economy, society, history, and culture.
She visited German schools, businesses, government offices, non-profits, community groups, and historical sites.
“I’ve been wanting to go because it brings you into the schools and Germany is known for their vocational schools and their apprenticeship programs,” Koch said.
Although they weren’t able to visit a vocational school they were able to see students enrolled in an apprentice program.
“The scheduling didn’t work, but we toured a local metal works facility and talked to the apprenticeship students they had there. They also have a school for students who are not going to college and aren’t going into vocational schooling and that would be like a traditional high school. So it’s kind of neat to see how they filter them out through their schooling,” Koch said.
Koch was asked about what was the biggest thing she learned from the experience.
“There’s a couple. The first one was that students are the same, no matter where you go. Touring the high school was interesting for all of us high school teachers because they acted the same. It was universal, even through language barriers. A lot of the problems they have that they’re dealing with are the same.
“Their politics, they have similar types of issues. They’re having arguments over the government for immigration, different political party divisions, just everything they were saying was the same things we keep hearing and discussing, so I think that will be really good for my students to see — that we don’t live in a little bubble like we think we do,” Koch said.
Koch was able to travel to Dusseldorf, Geisa, and Berlin.
Duesseldorf was known for steel and coal mining. Geisa was a rural area and the location of Point Alpha, the American Military checkpoint into East Germany. Berlin is the country’s capital where the group toured their parliament building and learned about contemporary Germany.
“They put you together with other people that have the same interests and then they try to customize your study tour based on what you want to see,” Koch said.
She was disappointed to not have visited a vocational school while there.
“We did see them at the metalworks facility we toured but it’s not the same. We talked to the employer. We met the students but it’s not the same. I wanted to see the actual school,” Koch said.
Educators who may be interested in applying for a Transatlantic Outreach Program fellowship can learn more at www.goethe.de/topstudytours. Applications for TOP’s 2024 study tours will be published this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.