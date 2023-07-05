VAN WERT COUNTY — Wren’s B.J. Baxter recently qualified to participate in the Bass Nation National Championship in South Carolina later this fall. Baxter qualified to move on to the prestigious national tournament by representing Ohio as the state’s number one bass qualifier recently at the Bassmaster North Region Ohio qualifier at the Regional Tournament in Lake Winnebago, Wisconsin.
Baxter noted that there were 10 states represented at regionals including Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota. The number one qualifier from each state qualified to move on to the national championship. Baxter actually finished third in the entire field of 10 regional teams, but finishing first among Ohio competition got him the qualifying spot in the nationals.
“You provide your own boat and go out and fish eight hours a day in the three-day competition,” said Baxter, who competes as a “pro-angler.”
Baxter noted that there are two types of competition — pro-angler and co-angler.
The local fisherman noted that prior to competition in the regional event, each fisherman is allotted two and a half days to pre-fish in order to look for a spot to compete.
“In those two and a half days, I found three different areas,” said Baxter. “Those areas made me feel like I was fishing around home so I was very confident.”
“I caught fish throwing creature bate and a small worm for large mouth bass,” said Baxter.
Last year, Baxter had two qualifying events that allowed him to become a member of the state team of top 10 members. Those fisherman are then allowed to move to the regionals. In state competition, Baxter fished in East Fork Lake and Lake Erie in order to qualify for the Ohio Bass National team.
“The ultimate biggest tournament is the Bass Masters Classic,” said Baxter. “That is a $300,000 tournament.”
Baxter said that the gateway to that ultimate classic is the tournament he will be competing in next, the Bass Nation Championship. The top three in each category then moves on to the classic, Baxter said.
“If you win the Bass Nation, you will be provided with a boat and truck and free entry fees in order to prepare for the next year to participate in the Bass Masters Classic,” said Baxter.
Baxter and his wife, Ashley, have three children, Alec, Alecta, and Lola. Their son, Alec, has already caught the spirit of the tradition and is competing in the Junior Nationals.
“I have always been a competitive person,” said Baxter. “I guess this is my way of competing.”
“I grew up in an outdoors family,” added Baxter. “My dad owned one of the largest team tournaments for bass in the state of Ohio.”
Baxter said that started fishing tournaments when he was 12-years-old.
“I’m proud to represent the State of Ohio on the national level,” said Baxter, who is employed by the Ohio Department of Transportation in Van Wert.
