VAN WERT — The recent annual train festival at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds is one of the most special events of the year for Lansing, Michigan’s Mike Shollack, a long-time member of the Lansing Area N&T Track Model Railroad Club.
Shollack is a 33-year-member of train club involvement, but things really stepped up when he and a group of club members went to the National N-Scale Convention in Pittsburgh in 2017.
“We came away convinced that it was the future for our size model railroad,” said Shollack. “We felt that it was very affordable. Each train board is very light and easy to move around. When we came back from Pittsburgh, I had a picnic at my house to show them what we could do with that train.
“We had older module track that it took four of us to lift and move for one module,” continued Shollack. “It is so much easier to carry these modules. It is easy for ladies to transport. It is easy to decorate with scenery; we felt that it would get the ladies and youth into the hobby.”
Shollack said that their club is fortunate enough to have enough members for good participation for a day at a show. He pointed out that sometimes there are those who just join them for the day.
“The name (N & T track) is representative of the size of the toy trains and track — quite small in this case.
Shollack noted that most of the club’s members are from Lansing, but also join them from Toledo, Detroit, Jackson, Kalamazoo and Brighton.
“We used to go to three shows a year,” said Shollack. “Now, with the simple setup, we can go to 12-14 shows.
“Every five or six weeks somebody in the club hosts a club meeting,” continued Shollack. “Everybody in the club that can make it comes. We plan future layouts and where the next meeting spots are.”
Shollack said that his early interest in hobby exhibits came from his dad. Eventually his dad bought a toy train set and allowed Shollack to set it up.
“I started making scenery with my grandkids,” said Shollack. “Then they started calling ‘Papa’ for suggestions.”
Shollack said that three of the current members have grandchildren active in the club.
“We went from eight 10 older members to 34 members, including three women and three under age 12,” said Shollack. “It’s been a real growth opportunity to meet a lot of new people and friends and share the hobby.
“It certainly has taught me a lot more patience and exercise of a lot more decorum when the younger ones look to me for help,” added Shollack.
