2022 Stuff the Truck

Scene from last year’s Stuff The Truck event. (Photo submitted)

VAN WERT — For 25 years, the United Way has run one of the biggest food drives of the year, Vantage Day of Caring. Many local schools will be accepting donations until Thursday, Sept. 28 and classes frequently compete to bring in the most donations.

The public will also be able to donate anytime until Friday, Sept. 29 when the barrels are picked up and sorted at the event. Take non-perishable food items like canned meat, peanut butter, and mac and cheese to any of the barrels located at First Bank of Berne, First Financial Bank, Flagstar Bank, Citizens National Bank, 1st Federal Bank, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, The Well Nutrition, Van Wert Manor, Ohio Health, or the United Way office (136 E. Main St.).

