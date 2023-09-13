VAN WERT — For 25 years, the United Way has run one of the biggest food drives of the year, Vantage Day of Caring. Many local schools will be accepting donations until Thursday, Sept. 28 and classes frequently compete to bring in the most donations.
The public will also be able to donate anytime until Friday, Sept. 29 when the barrels are picked up and sorted at the event. Take non-perishable food items like canned meat, peanut butter, and mac and cheese to any of the barrels located at First Bank of Berne, First Financial Bank, Flagstar Bank, Citizens National Bank, 1st Federal Bank, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, The Well Nutrition, Van Wert Manor, Ohio Health, or the United Way office (136 E. Main St.).
The annual “Stuff the Truck” event will be held at Walmart and Chief Supermarket this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. There, volunteers will be collecting top-needed pantry items from customers at the entrance doors with assistance provided by local emergency responders and Vantage students.
On Saturday, Sept. 30, there will be a Mobile Food Pantry distribution at Trinity Friends Church from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Food will be provided by West Ohio Food Bank and distributed by volunteers from Danfoss. Participants will be asked to show a valid photo I.D.
The United Way sends out a huge thank you to all of the t-shirt sponsors listed: Advanced Insurance Group, Alliance Automation, ARK Behavioral Health, Braun Industries, Central Insurance, Citizens National Bank, Danfoss, Edward Jones - Eric Hurless, Edward Jones - Veronica Cuevas, First Bank of Berne, First Federal of Van Wert, First Financial Bank, Laudicks Jewelry, LLC, Lee Kinstle Sales and Service, Millwork Brands Inc., Ohio Health Van Wert, Red Oak- Amber Davis Realtor, Shultz, Huber and Associates, Speed Pro Machine, Statewide Ford, Tenneco, The Marsh Foundation, Tisha Fast State Farm, Van Wert Federal, Vancrest of Van Wert, and Westwood Behavioral Health Center.
Anyone interested in volunteering can call the United Way office at 419-238-6689. #UnitedWay101 #Caring101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.