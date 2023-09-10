Annie White-Bixler

Annie White-Bixler stands beside two of her father, Eugene’s paintings: “Old Grain Elevator” and “Ohio Farm.” Bixley will be in Middle Point on October 21 and 22 for her father’s art show Celebrating Middle Point’s Past at the Community Building. (Photo Submitted)

MIDDLE POINT — Question: what were Bambi, Pluto and Donald Duck doing in Middle Point for the last 80 years? Answer: adorning the walls of local artist Eugene White’s home.

White was an artist born and reared in Middle Point. He owned the Cactus Grill and Gas station on U.S. 30 for years before moving his family to Florida in 1960.

