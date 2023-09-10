MIDDLE POINT — Question: what were Bambi, Pluto and Donald Duck doing in Middle Point for the last 80 years? Answer: adorning the walls of local artist Eugene White’s home.
White was an artist born and reared in Middle Point. He owned the Cactus Grill and Gas station on U.S. 30 for years before moving his family to Florida in 1960.
White died in 1966, but his daughter, Annie White-Bixler does her part to keep her father’s art and memory alive. Although she currently lives in Florida, she has revisited their old family home on Adams Street for decades.
Her father painted a mural of Disney characters on the walls in 1943. The room had been her older cousin’s nursery, and White-Bixler, who was born in Van Wert in 1948, had fond memories of taking naps there in the 1950s, surrounded by the playful characters.
“On a visit there about 25 years ago I learned the Disney murals my father had painted in 1943 were no longer there,” she said. “I was shocked and saddened and would have given anything to have one last look, or even to see photographs of the walls.”
Last July, on a visit to her Van Wert cousins, Annie met then-current owner of the house, Toni Wisher. The previous owner had installed wood paneling over the wallpaper mural sometime in the late 1990s and Wisher had no knowledge of the murals in her home or their famous creator.
Wisher bought the house just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She had heard rumors about the home’s esteemed owner, but she never gave much thought to the talk until one day when she saw a group of people gathered outside the house.
“I happened to look outside my window and there was the group of four or five people standing outside my house, looking up towards my roof. So I went outside and it was Annie (White-Bixler) and some of her family and they had stopped to see the house she grew up in,” said Wisher. “It was just a really cool meeting.”
Wisher bought the home with the intention of remodeling. When she started pulling off wood paneling earlier this year she got a surprise.
“I found Pluto! That was the subject line of Toni’s email to me,” White-Bixler said. “We had not been in contact since our meeting…She was removing the paneling from the bedroom walls when she discovered a large image of Pluto.”
“I uncover the first panel and I see Pluto,” Wisher said. “It just stopped me dead in my tracks…There were paintings on almost every single wall…I emailed her a picture of Pluto and it’s been a whirlwind ever since,” she said.
Wisher believes the walls were paneled back in the ’80s. Unfortunately, the mural is covered in zigzap wallpaper adhesive, but at least it survives.
Wisher carefully removed the wood panels and then the mural, which she believes is made of oilcloth and then coated. “It held up really well, even when it was coming off the walls. The paneling completely protected this artwork for the last 40 years,” she said.
The mural consists of several Disney characters from Bambi and was painted in November of 1943 — only a year after the Disney classic was released in theaters.
Wisher and White-Bixler began a correspondence that led to an exchange of pictures: the Disney mural from Wisher, and White’s paintings of Middle Point from his daughter.
Wisher posted these on her Facebook page and the response was overwhelmingly positive.
Wisher’s slideshow has led to a showing of White’s original artwork on October 21-22 in Middle Point’s Community Building.
It’s called Celebrating Middle Point’s Past and includes his paintings of the area from the 1930s-1950s and the Disney mural — carefully rolled up and preserved by Wisher in several boxes.
“She continues to be a huge help in coordinating the event, as is Lynn Stoffel from the Village of Middle Point Community Building,” said White-Bixler.
The show will be held there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. There will be a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 21.
