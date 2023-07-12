CONVOY — Chelsea Taylor, a 2019 graduate of Crestview High School, recently graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Taylor has her eyes on the skies as she prepares to become a fighter pilot.
“I’ve always wanted to fly. I remember when Van Wert had an air show for the longest time, that’s when I first was like ‘I want to do that’…so that’s kind of where the flying part came in,” Taylor said.
In about a year, she’ll report to Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi to learn how to become a pilot.
“As I spent my four years at the Academy, I realized how much having air superiority helps the people on the ground and makes sure that they’re safe,” Taylor said.
Her brother served in the Ohio Army Nation Guard and he was an inspiration to her.
“I’m going to protect people like him and his friends and that’s what really drives me. And what drives me to want to be really good at it is because it’s directly helping save lives, the troops on the ground. That’s why I really like it and why I want to fly, because it’s all about just helping people,” Taylor said.
Taylor has learned much in her four years at the Air Force Academy.
“Perseverance would probably be the biggest one and time management and I’d say just gratitude for the simple life. Especially when I come back home it’s just a lot more peaceful, and when I was at the Air Force Academy we were talking about how the world is in all this conflict and everything’s going on. I was a political science major so we were also talking about world problems and it’s just cool to know that there’s people out there talking about world problems and saving the world so people can come live peacefully in Van Wert, Ohio with their families,” Taylor said.
After her term in the Air Force is over, Taylor wants to pursue politics and her experience broadened her perspective, learning how politics really play into war.
“We don’t really do the campaigning or that type of politics that you see on the news; we do more of the how politics relate to war,” Taylor said.
Despite her interest in politics it’s going to be a while before Taylor sets her sights on public office.
“I don’t really have a plan yet because you can’t be a politician and be in the military. I’m committed to 10 years after I put on my wings, and you don’t put on your wings until about halfway through pilot training. So it’s really more like 12 years from now will be the soonest I can get out of the Air Force and actually go into politics, but I’ve got to make sure the world stays peaceful before I think about the other thing,” Taylor said.
