Chelsea Taylor in dress blues

Chelsea Taylor recently graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy and dreams of becoming a fighter pilot. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

CONVOY — Chelsea Taylor, a 2019 graduate of Crestview High School, recently graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Taylor has her eyes on the skies as she prepares to become a fighter pilot.

