VAN WERT - The harmonious chimes of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church bells will soon grace the ears of Van Wert residents once more, as the church takes steps to revitalize its century-old musical heritage. After remaining silent for about 18 months, the beloved bells were carefully removed on Monday, July 3, for an extensive inspection and refurbishment.
Marilyn Morgan, church treasurer, explained the need for this meticulous process, saying, during the examination conducted signs of deterioration were discovered. “The wooden cradle, held together by substantial bolts, showed signs of rusting. Our primary concern was the bell that actually swings - the tolling bell. The clapper, connected to a cable, swings a pendulum to strike the bell’s side. We were worried if there would be enough stress on it that it could potentially collapse and fall into the church.”
To ensure the bells’ longevity and preserve their cherished sound, the Smith Clock and Bell Company, known for their restoration work on the First National Bank Clock, will undertake the task of renovating the 11 Carillon bells. The restoration process, expected to take more than two months, comes at a cost exceeding $100,000.
Morgan elaborated on the repairs, saying, “The restoration involves replacing worn-out springs and other components, as well as polishing the bells.”
In addition to the necessary refurbishments, the congregation decided to incorporate some new technology when reinstalling the bells.
The upcoming enhancements will allow for a modernized playing experience, marrying tradition with innovation. Morgan explained, “We are introducing the capability of playing the bells through a keyboard, without relying on synthesizers or similar devices. This will eliminate the need for manual lever operation, which requires considerable strength. Once the installation is complete, we will have the option to program the bells using a computer, allowing us to play different songs without needing someone physically present at the console.”
Pastor Will Haggis is excited for the restoration project, which was approved by the congregation.
“It’s been part of this particular church since 1913. It’s an important ministry for the congregation and for the community as well. It’s a musical instrument so it is one that is played for the enjoyment of many,” Haggis said.
Removal of the bells didn’t come without problems. A wood pillar had to be cut to give enough room for the first couple of bells. Workers were not able to remove all of the bells on their first day of work.
The restoration of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church bells promises to reunite the community with the joyous sounds that have been absent for far too long. With the blend of traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, Van Wert residents can eagerly anticipate the day when the bells resound throughout the downtown area.
