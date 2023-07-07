Crane lifting bell

Work began on July 3 to remove the bells from St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. (Photo Submitted)

VAN WERT - The harmonious chimes of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church bells will soon grace the ears of Van Wert residents once more, as the church takes steps to revitalize its century-old musical heritage. After remaining silent for about 18 months, the beloved bells were carefully removed on Monday, July 3, for an extensive inspection and refurbishment.

Marilyn Morgan, church treasurer, explained the need for this meticulous process, saying, during the examination conducted signs of deterioration were discovered. “The wooden cradle, held together by substantial bolts, showed signs of rusting. Our primary concern was the bell that actually swings - the tolling bell. The clapper, connected to a cable, swings a pendulum to strike the bell’s side. We were worried if there would be enough stress on it that it could potentially collapse and fall into the church.”

