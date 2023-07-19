MIDDLE POINT — The 12th annual St. Jude benefit will be held ar Huggy Bear campground on Ringwald Rd. from July 20-22. All proceeds will benefit the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Thursday evening, July 20. Tickets will be sold for one-day passes or all-weekend passes. Enter at the gray building only.

Here is the schedule for the weekend:

