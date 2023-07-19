MIDDLE POINT — The 12th annual St. Jude benefit will be held ar Huggy Bear campground on Ringwald Rd. from July 20-22. All proceeds will benefit the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Thursday evening, July 20. Tickets will be sold for one-day passes or all-weekend passes. Enter at the gray building only.
FRIDAY- Gates open at 3:00. 3:00-5:00 Billy Elvis live broadcast/DJ, 6:00-9:00 p.m. Brother Believe Me on the main stage, 6:00 p.m. reverse raffle begins, 7:00 p.m. Bingo (old rec hall), 9:00 p.m. 100th reverse raffle ticket drawn, 9:00 p.m. Plinko drawing (if enough tickets are sold), 9:00 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Kaitlyn Schmit & the Move on the main stage, 10:00 p.m. 50/50 drawing
SATURDAY- Gates open at 10:00 a.m. 10:00 a.m.-8:30p silent auction bidding starts (on Facebook only), 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. fishing derby- sign up in the store by 10:45, 11:00 a.m.-midnight food vendors, 11:00 a.m.-motorcyle ride line up begins, 11:20 a.m. 101st reverse raffle ticket drawn, 11:30 a.m. flag ceremony- Middle Point Boy Scouts Troop 32 & National Anthem, Noon- deadline for cornhole registration, Noon-2:00 p.m. Erastus on the main stage, Noon-11:00 p.m. ticket table open, 1:00-5:00 p.m. kids activities, 2:00 p.m. cornhole tournament, 2:00p dog show, 3:00- 5:00 p.m. Redfeather on the main stage, 4:00 p.m. Catholic Mass, 5:15 p.m. free bike giveaway, 5:30 p.m. guest of honor, 6:00-8:00 p.m. live auction, 7:45 p.m. finish reverse raffle, 8:00p Bingo, 8:00- 12:30 a.m. The Hubie Ashcraft Band on the main stage, 8:30 p. m. silent auction ends, 9:00p bucket raffles end, 10:00 p.m. 50/50 golf cart.
