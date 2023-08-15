VAN WERT — Van Wert’s Salvation Army is running low on food and needs the community’s support.
The Salvation Army has a food pantry and serves meals every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their location at 120 N. Cherry St. in Van Wert.
The biggest impact is on their food pantry.
“We have had a 35% increase in requests for food. More families are coming in, more seniors are coming in, more people are coming in with the need for food,” said Major Deborah Weigner.
They are running out of the basics.
“There are many staple items that we are completely out of right now and those were items like instant mashed potatoes, ramen noodles, spaghetti or pasta,” Weigner said.
Weigner says they are serving close to 200 families a month through the food pantry and around 350 meals during the Wednesday lunches.
“The weekly lunches also could use things like individual packages of applesauce and fruits and things like that so we can make the lunches more fulfilling — even bags of chips,” Weigner said.
They also need plenty of canned foods. It takes 80 cans of food to feed 350 people.
“It takes a great effort to serve that many people lunches and we’re just scratching the surface right now trying to figure out how we’re going to get through,” Weigner said.
You can help by either providing a food item or by donating money to the Salvation Army, at 120 N. Cherry St. in Van Wert.
“We thank the community for the generosity that they have given us in the past. We thank you for your generosity towards our needs and any help that you can give, and are totally grateful for that. We’re all in this together to feed our community,” Weigner said.
