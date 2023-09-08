VAN WERT — There’s a dog that has been a resident of the Humane Society of Van Wert for about a year and a half, and he’s looking for a change of scenery.
Ruff, a lab mix weighing 76 pounds, came to the shelter as a stray.
He was adopted once but was returned after the family suffered some medical hardships.
You might say he’s led a rough life.
“Ruff is a great dog. He’s energetic. He loves his volunteers and his people. He’s loyal and he wants to learn and be around you,” said Franki Eggleston, Animal Wellness Director and a board member of the Humane Society.
Cindy Anderson is a volunteer and has worked closely with Ruff.
“My experience with Ruff is he’s mostly bark and very little bite. He just wants to be out with people and get attention. Just like little kids he wants love but feels safer with structure and discipline. He wants very much to be part of a pack. He knows most of his commands and will gladly do them for a trea," Anderson said.
Dale Burden, another volunteer, started walking Ruff last July when the new shelter opened. Ruff is always Dale’s first dog of the day, and they spend time walking through the fairgrounds and enjoying the sights. Often they stop for a break and some extra pets.
“He doesn’t realize his size, and he thinks he is a lap dog,” Burden said.
Sometimes if there isn’t enough time for a walk, Ruff helps Dale water trees and plants. When asked what makes Ruff special, Dale replied, “He is loyal, smart, playful, and a protector”.
Cindy Anderson agrees. "When we go for a drive he looks around but mostly he wants to be right up next to me and cuddle and be loved on. I think he would be a great family dog especially with seven to eight-year-olds. He needs a refresher course on manners, but he wants to be loved and respected. He’s also very handsome,” she said.
There is a process to adopt Ruff.
“If you want to adopt Ruff you would fill out an application. You can do that online at vwchs.com or you can stop in the office during any open hours. Give us a couple of days to go over it and get it approved, and then we would call you to do a meet-and-greet so all of your family members can meet him and make sure that you’re okay with him and he’s okay with you,” Eggleston said.
The cost to adopt Ruff or any other dog at the shelter is $175. If you choose to adopt a cat, it’s $100.
