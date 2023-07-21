The Little Mermen at intermission (L-R): keyboardist Ryan Slatko, drummer Cody Rahn, bassist Andrew Grau, lead singer and guitarist Alexis Babini, and singer/princesses Carly Kincannon and Melinda Porto. (Brian Hess/DHI Media)
VAN WERT — “So we really try to hit everything,” Alexis Babini told The Times Bulletin.
“We try to hit something only the grandparents remember. We try to hit ones that these kids here are gonna’ freak out about and that us older folks might not know. We do some Disney channel stuff from the early 2000’s. So, yes, it’s a wide catalogue.”
Babini is the lead singer and guitarist for The Little Mermen, a rock-‘n-roll tribute band that covers Walt Disney theme music. This is the second year in a row the Mermen have played Van Wert, and to say the six-piece band is popular is an understatement.
The crowd in Fountain Park last Friday night easily eclipsed both CRUSH, last week’s Bon Jovi tribute and Head Games, the Foreigner tribute band that inaugurated this summer’s Feel Good Fridays on June 2. Half of the crowd was 10 or under and half of them were in front of the bandstand trying to get closer to the music.
Either that, or they wanted to meet their favorite Disney characters.
The band came out in costume. Lead singer and guitarist Alexis Babini was dressed as Aladdin, singers Carly Kincannon and Melinda Porto were dressed as Ariel, the little mermaid and Moana. Keyboardist Ryan Slatko was dressed like Woody from Toy Story, and so on.
The band started with “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid, and played another dozen songs before intermission, from Moana, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Tangled, and Pocahontas. They even played the theme to DuckTales and a medley of Disney ride songs, including of course “It’s a Small World.”
Disney music is generational, and Babini prefers the Disney music of his childhood. “I was a child during the Disney renaissance era, so that’s the ’90s: Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, also Alan Menken wrote the music for a lot of those movies, Hercules. The Disney renaissance ended with Tarzan. So that’s kind of the Disney I remember growing up.”
Babini and his band understand everyone has their favorite era or tune.
NPAC executive director (and evening mc) Tafi Stober confessed her love of “I Wanna Be Like You” from The Jungle Book, and entertained the kids at intermission by asking them their favorites. The winner? Let’s just say “Under the Sea” is very popular with 5 year-old girls.
Babini and his band aim to please, and the band came back from intermission with their ears on to play The Mickey Mouse Show Theme from the 1950s before launching into 2021’s “We Don’t Talk about Bruno.” “We’re trying to hit a home run every time,” he said.
The Little Mermen started as a charity get-together about 10 years ago for an organization called Musicians on Call that brings live music to hospitals and health care facilities. The novelty was popular and one of the audience members was none other than Disney songwriter Alan Menken. “Since then it’s gotten bigger and bigger,” Babini said. And Menken? “We’ve gotten to cross paths with him a few times.” Menken is a fan — he left a quote endorsing them on their webpage.
What about their licensing arrangement with the notoriously litigious company? “There’s a whole royalty thing that covers tribute band, but we kind of have a tacit blessing from the Mouse,” the lead singer said. “We’ve been featured on the official Disney blog. We had a showcase recently for some of the talent buyers for the Park, so it may be a possibility that we actually take this to Disney World.”
Hopefully so. Just as long as they come back to Van Wert now and then.
