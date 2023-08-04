VAN WERT — Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jose Rijo was in Van Wert Thursday and Friday, signing autographs and meeting fans at Tracy’s Auction Services during the World’s Longest Yard Sale.
Rijo, from the Dominican Republic, signed a pro contract with the New York Yankees organization at the age of 15 and made his major league debut at 18.
He’s a member of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame (class of 2005) and was MVP when the Reds won the World Series in 1990.
Rijo was asked if he was disappointed he’s not in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.
“No, because my time was short. My injury, the surgery, really cut you in the middle (of a career). I had a great career. I enjoyed it and I’m not complaining. My numbers might be good, but not long enough to be up there,” Rijo said.
Rijo believes one Red that should be in the Hall of Fame, that isn’t there, is Pete Rose.
“Pete deserved to be in there, in a different world…he is the best player ever to play this game. He deserved to be in it now, not later. He needs to be in the Hall of Fame while he’s still alive,” Rijo said.
Rijo took the time to reflect on his magnificent performance for the Reds in the 1990 World Series calling it an “unbelievable” experience and he thinks the Reds have the talent to do it again but need a veteran to lead the way.
“The team with just one veteran in (Joey) Votto ain’t gonna do it. Votto is one of the biggest guys, one of the nicest guys I know so they’re gonna need more than that. The kids are learning more by seeing somebody doing things than by just listening to somebody on how to do things.
“You lead by example. If you don’t see nobody in there every day doing the right thing, you know, show up early to the stadium, show how to prepare before the game. You got to see that from the veteran, those rookies, they don’t know all that so there needs to be somebody there to show them the way out to be a championship team in the future,” Rijo said.
Rijo is not a fan of the new pitch clock and other new rules implemented recently in Major League Baseball.
“I hate them all. The bases are bigger the whole stadium is shorter. We cannot break a double play. He cannot pitch inside. He cannot block the home plate,” Rijo said.
One player lighting it up for the Reds is Elly De La Cruz.
The rookie is having a great year and there have been comparisons to Pete Rose.
“How can you compare a guy like Pete Rose to (Elly) De La Cruz today? De La Cruz was faster but he’s not going to do what Pete Rose did because the game has changed so much. You can never compare one player from the past to the one that plays today,” Rijo said.
Rijo came from the Dominican Republic and ended up a hero there, and a target for people exploiting his fame and wealth. It’s something he’s had to deal with throughout the years.
“You became one of them before and now you had what all of them combined never gotten. Knowing where you come from, the people that stay behind, you know what they need, you know the situation. To me what I learned was that I’m very lucky. I’m the one being given, not receiving. So I’m very thankful for that situation,” Rijo said.
Rijo says he appreciated his time with the Cincinnati Reds.
“I’m just so thrilled about being a Cincinnati Red. You know if I had to do it over again, I’ll be back in Ohio. Ohio is the best place to play ball,” Rijo said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.