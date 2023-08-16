Stop domestic violence logo

VAN WERT — The YWCA of Van Wert County invites Van Wert County residents and businesses to cover the county in purple lights for the month of October for the ninth annual Purple Light Nights event.

The color purple is recognized as the international awareness color symbolic of domestic violence. One in four women and one in nine men will experience some sort of intimate partner violence, which could include physical, emotional, financial or mental abuse. For the entire month of October, areas outside of the Van Wert County Courthouse and the Municipal Court Building as well various businesses and homes will be illuminated in purple to bring awareness to domestic violence. The lights serve many purposes such as remembering domestic violence homicide victims, honoring the survivors who have overcome their violent situation and they represent a beacon of hope to current victims letting them know that help is available when they are ready to leave their abuser.

