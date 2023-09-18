VAN WERT — Dozens of people turned out Sunday for the Pregnancy Life Center’s annual Walk for Life, held at Franklin Park in Van Wert.
The event is a fundraiser for their educational programs.
“We are hoping to raise $52,000 from our walkers. That helps sustain us for a year on our educational side. We have our medical banquet in the spring that helps sustain our medical clinic,” said Jody Wannemacher, executive director of the PLC Health Clinic and the Langdyn House.
The PLC Health Clinic is a nonprofit organization.
“We provide ultrasounds, pregnancy testing, STI and STD testing. On our educational side, we offer parenting classes and educational classes to moms. Langdon House is a new project that we’re just starting. We’re hoping to break ground in December to house displaced or homeless women that are either pregnant or have newborn babies until their babies are 19 months,” Wannemacher said.
They are a pro-life organization, a moniker that’s often misunderstood.
“I know a lot of times, people think that pro-life organizations or pro-life people only love the babies until the babies are born. That’s not always the case. We want to love them both. We want to make sure moms know that they can have their babies and their dreams too, and we empower them to do that,” Wannemacher said.
Wannemacher says they also try and help those who have had abortions.
“One thing that we find with a lot of the girls that come to us that have had abortions is that stays with them for the rest of their lives. It doesn’t just go away and so we want to make sure that they know that they have many, many choices and we want to be involved in that however we can.
“Now that being said, if we do have someone that’s coming to us that’s had an abortion in the past, we do offer abortion counseling. We want to help walk them through that. No shame. No judgment. We’re just here to love them and let them know that we’re there to help them get through that healing process, however we can,” Wannemacher said.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade but in November Ohio will consider an issue that restores a woman’s right to an abortion.
Wannemacher says their organization remains silent on the issue.
“So because we’re a ministry, we usually try to steer clear and just kind of stay out of the political scene. We don’t like to give our opinions on that too much. We just like to do the work that God’s called us to do and we kind of stay in that lane right there.
“Obviously, we pray that every life would be spared, because we know that every life matters and God knew us before we were even formed. So that’s important to us,” Wannemacher said.
“The walk was definitely a success,” she said. There were over 100 local sponsors, including 26 churches, and over 200 people showed their support on Sunday. The proceeds will allow the PLC to meet their end-of-2023 budget.
