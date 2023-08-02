VAN WERT — Fountain Park looked like the first day of school on Sunday, during Operation Back to School.
The program has given away school supplies to kids in need since 2016 and is always highly anticipated by families throughout the county.
VAN WERT — Fountain Park looked like the first day of school on Sunday, during Operation Back to School.
The program has given away school supplies to kids in need since 2016 and is always highly anticipated by families throughout the county.
Operation Back to School was the brainchild of Teresa Shaffer, director of outreach ministries at First United Methodist Church.
“My sister, Darla Dunlap and I just had an idea. She’s the middle school principal and she sees kids who come in without school supplies and we just knew that the need was there," Shaffer said. "We had thought about it several times and we just decided that we were would offer school supplies. And the very first year (2016) we were guessing maybe 100, 200 and it was 500+ people that showed up."
Over 700 kids were pre-registered for the giveaway this year, and another 70 registered Sunday at Fountain Park for a total of nearly 800 served.
What kinds of things do the kids get?
"They get backpacks, they get hygiene bags, pencils. There’s food in the concession stand and we had about 15 partner booths," Shaffer said. The event was sponsored by First United, with help from over 50 local businesses.
"When we start this back in May we send a letter to businesses and then they financially support us. We have five tiers of sponsorship that they can financially give, and then we use that money to buy the bookbags and the school supplies and everything that we need to pull this off," Shaffer said.
Those that weren't able to make it on Sunday can still pick up their supplies. “We take the school supply pack and the bookbag and we take them to all the schools so they have them on the first day of classes," Shaffer said.
A dozen other churches also partnered with First United this year, and for the first time there was a prayer tent.
“We just had cards where they could ask for prayer, or if they wanted prayer right there we had people that would pray with them, and it’s amazing to see," Shaffer said. "I think that was a highlight for this year — that we were able to let people tell us what they needed prayer for, and to really get personal with them," she said.
Operation Back to School is more than just handing out pencils and notebooks.
“It’s about building relationships with our community, and then showing the light of Jesus to those who maybe don’t know Him.”
The following partners had booths on Sunday: DARE, Family Healthcare, First United Methodist Church, Haven of Hope Box City, LifeWise Academy, NOCAC FOC, Ohio Health, OhioKan, PLC Health Clinic, State Highway Patrol, The Secret Garden Floral and Gifts, Tri County ADAMHS Board, United Way Van Wert, Van Wert Fire Department, Van Wert General Health District, Van Wert Police Department, West Ohio Food Bank, Westwood Behavioral, MAV Youth.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.