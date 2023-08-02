Teresa Shaffer and friends

First United Methodist's Teresa Shaffer (in red) poses with a family on Sunday during Operation Back to School. (Nikki Swaney/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — Fountain Park looked like the first day of school on Sunday, during Operation Back to School.

The program has given away school supplies to kids in need since 2016 and is always highly anticipated by families throughout the county.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.