VAN WERT — Brumback Library director John Carr will retire his position at the end of August after more than three decades of service. Carr’s replacement has not been named.
August is the last month during which Carr will preside as director of the board of trustees.
Unfortunately, no one knows when that meeting was held except those attending.
When asked in late July of this year an employee said board meetings are held the third Thursday of the month at noon.
Another Brumback employee, Karen Hoverman, confirmed this last Thursday, saying “Every third Thursday of the month, unless something happens. That’s all I can tell you.”
Last Thursday was the third Thursday of the month.
Hoverman and other employees would neither confirm or deny there was a board meeting that day.
When asked if there was someone who could be contacted immediately, Hoverman responded “leave your name and number and we’ll have a board member contact you.”
When asked about a list of dates and times for future Board meetings, Hoverman repeated her earlier statement. Our offices contacted the Brumback twice last week and were told by employees “no comment” and “I’m not at liberty to say.”
By Tuesday afternoon no one had contacted us.
A public body like a library must be open about meetings, give notice of meetings and provide minutes of the meetings. This is Ohio Revised Code section 121.22, the Open Meetings Act.
According to Section (A) of the Act, “This section shall be liberally construed to require public officials to take official action and to conduct all deliberations upon official business only in open meetings unless the subject matter is specifically excepted by law.”
The Brumback has given no reason why Carr’s retirement should be excepted by law.
According to Section (C) of the Act, “All meetings of any public body are declared to be public meetings open to the public at all times…The minutes of a regular or special meeting of any public body shall be promptly prepared, filed, and maintained and shall be open to public inspection.”
When asked about minutes of the meeting on Friday afternoon the Library did not respond. They still had not responded by Tuesday afternoon. The library was formally asked for the minutes of the last six board meetings. By Tuesday afternoon they had not responded.
“They told me there was no meeting,” said Stephanie Fennig on Thursday afternoon. Fennig worked for the Brumback library system for 17 years.
She and Jamie Ramos had hoped to attend the meeting to see if Carr’s replacement had been chosen. Ramos is director of Haven of Hope homeless shelter and was appointed a trustee by Commissioners Lichtensteiger, Wolfrum and Owens last April. She never served.
Ramos was denied entrance to last April’s board meeting and the Brumback Board of Trustees refused to recognize her appointment by the Commissioners.
“We get no information on their meetings, and as you’ve seen on their website their posted dates are not accurate,” said Commissioner Wolfrum on Tuesday morning. When asked if Commissioners knew the identity of the library’s board president Wolfrum said “I believe it’s D.L. Brumback. I believe the process of that was Sally Snyder retired and I think D.L. took it over at that point.”
When asked his opinion on the library Wolfrum added “We have three board appointments and we’d like them to report to us. That hasn’t been happening, and as people brought complaints to us we had no voice to go to the board with.
“Of course, we’re not informed of when the meetings are either. So that’s our concern, that we can be responsible to the public, because that’s our job.”
Commissioner Wolfrum would not venture a legal opinion on the Brumback’s apparent disregard of state law, and suggested that was a matter for County Prosecutor Eva Yarger’s office.
