VAN WERT — Two dozen kids showed up at the Brumback Library lawn on Friday to learn about minerals and fossils, especially the trilobite — the official fossil of Ohio. Trilobites were small ocean creatures from the Cambrian era that looked a bit like horsehoe crabs.
The kids each got their own tiny trilobite fossil and a box of sand with plastic gems inside they had to dig for. Any gems they found they put inside their own plastic bags and took home with them. Another table had plastic outlines of fossils and dinosaurs the kids could trace and color on pieces of paper.
The fossil/gem hunt was part of the Brumback’s summer reading program and was hosted by Stoneco, the stone quarry company with branches in Convoy and Bluffton. Robin Kraner has personally been doing educational events with the library for the last 10 years.
“They asked us to come to the library for their summer reading program. Mrs. Carr usually tells me what the theme is, and I try to do something around that theme,” Kraner said. This year the theme was ‘celebrate Ohio,’ and that’s where the trilobites come in.
Kraner has been conducting field trips for kids to the quarries for over 20 years. “When my son was in the third grade I saw his school book, and it was about rocks and minerals and I said ‘you know, I bet you we could do a field trip out at the quarry with your class.’ So his class was the first one.”
Before the kids were let loose to play with the gems Kraner read them the book “Road Builders,” a Dolly Parton Imagination Library title that teaches children about the need for rock quarries, and how they contribute to the roads their parents drive on everyday.
There’s more to mining than just digging rocks out of the ground. Kraner was a quality control officer for Stoneco for decades. “My job out there was quality control. I would go around to our different quarries, take samples there, bring them back to my lab and run those samples. That means I’d check the gradation and the hardness and the gravity and all that for the road-making.”
Safety is a concern for Stoneco and its affiliate, The Shelly Company. Quarries are big holes in the ground, and that’s something that intrigues kids. “When kids see a quarry they get really interested, and they want to come in sometimes on their own and that’s just not safe. So, part of my job is to tell them never do that,” Kraner said. She also has to remind the kids not to put the bright plastic gems in their mouths so they won’t swallow them accidentally.
She integrates that lesson into the book-reading, and gives each child a yellow plastic hardhat to wear while they’re ‘mining.’ The field trips were also a way to prevent accidents. “We used to bring them in by the busloads and let them see it. That way if they get curious they have already seen it,” Kraner told The Times Bulletin.
