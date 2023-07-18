Robin Kraner at kids table

Robin Kraner of Stoneco (in hard hat) helps kids dug for plastic gems at the Brumback last Friday as part of the summer reading program. (Brian Hess/DHi Media)

VAN WERT — Two dozen kids showed up at the Brumback Library lawn on Friday to learn about minerals and fossils, especially the trilobite — the official fossil of Ohio. Trilobites were small ocean creatures from the Cambrian era that looked a bit like horsehoe crabs.

The kids each got their own tiny trilobite fossil and a box of sand with plastic gems inside they had to dig for. Any gems they found they put inside their own plastic bags and took home with them. Another table had plastic outlines of fossils and dinosaurs the kids could trace and color on pieces of paper.

