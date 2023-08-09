VAN WERT – The Van Wert YMCA continues its plans to rebuild a portion of the current 110-year-old facility. To prepare for the future rebuild, the YMCA staff, CEO and volunteer board have committed to updating, repairing and refreshing all parts of the current YMCA that will remain in the new construction plans.
Thanks to donations and full commitment of the Y staff and board of directors, the re-roofing project began with a new rubber roof over the natatorium, and on July 20, the YMCA started work on re-roofing the gymnasiums and wellness rooms. This work included removing tons of ballast stone, power washing, chemical cleaning, reinforcing all seams and applying a new rubber roof on top. The YMCA roof work is part of a much bigger plan of partial demolition and a rebuild project.
“The new YMCA building vision has been a long process and has involved a Power 10 feasibility study, Bona Vita Architectural conceptual drawings and Weigand Construction prints, cost projections, and community collaboration opportunities” said YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab.
Additional programming space is essential for the Van Wert YMCA. Youth sports, swimming instruction, senior programming, child watch, and numerous other programs continue to struggle for space. “Our afterschool program that mentors young people and teaches them how to become caring, respectful and contributing members in our community is thriving and has grown beyond its available space” added Kocab.
The Van Wert YMCA has over 45 different programs that are specific to all in the Van Wert community and most focus on enhancing the quality of life. You can visit the YMCA website and search Community Impact Report for a list of the YMCA community outreach programs and initiatives.
Partial funding for the YMCA is provided by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way. For further information on the YMCA, available programming, financial assistance or donating, please contact Kocab at hugh@vwymca.org or visit the website at www.vwymca.org
