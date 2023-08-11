VAN WERT — Marine Corps veteran Chuck Steele is back from Washington D.C. after visiting several monuments as part of a special Purple Heart Honor Flight facilitated through the Northeast Indiana Honor Flight organization and sponsored by WOWO Radio’s Penny Pitch.
Steele, 75, a two-time Purple Heart recipient from Van Wert enlisted in the Marines right out of high school and was wounded during an artillery attack while in the DMZ.
You may better know Steele as a teacher at Van Wert High School during the late 70s or early 80s or as a Van Wert County Common Pleas Judge, retiring in 2014 after serving 18 years on the bench.
This is not his first trip to see the monuments. He has a son that lives in Washington D.C. and he says he “goes there quite often”.
This was his first trip on an Honor Flight, though.
“I had told the Honor Flight people that only pick me if they had a vacancy because I’d been there. For this Purple Heart thing they were looking around for as many Purple Heart people as they could find,” Steele said. “This was all Purple Heart recipients and it’s the first Honor Flight in the country that they’ve had all Purple Heart recipients.”
Steele chose his daughter Jennifer Trittschuh, a Desert Storm veteran, to be his escort on the flight, going from Fort Wayne International Airport to Reagan International Airport in Washington D.C.
On the Sunday night before the flight, on August 6, they were treated to a banquet at the War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
By 2:50 a.m. Monday they had to get up to be taken by bus to Fort Wayne International Airport.
Steele fit in well with the other veterans.
“(There were) 102 Purple Heart recipients. Actually, they had received 124 Purple Hearts because some of those guys had a couple,” Steele said.
When they arrived in Washington they were given a heroes welcome by total strangers.
“We get off the plane at Reagan International and all the people at the airport, and I mean passengers and everybody who wasn’t even organized, heard we were coming they were all applauding for us when we got off the plane. That was pretty cool,” Steele said.
The first stop for the group was the World War II Memorial, then the Navy Memorial.
“They had a wreath laying there. I think there was only one Navy guy on our flight that was a Purple Heart. I think he was a Seabee,” Steele said.
The next stop was the Lincoln Memorial.
“We had a group picture taken there,” Steele said. “From there you can walk to the Vietnam Memorial and the Korean Memorial. I got friends on the Vietnam War wall, a bunch of them died the same day so they were all on the same panel on the wall. I’ve seen it before but it always makes you feel bad.
“The first time I saw the wall a couple of guys on there I didn’t know they had died until I saw the wall. It was the same night I got wounded. I got medevacked then I didn’t go back up there for two or three weeks so some of those guys I didn’t know had been killed. Some of the guys got medevacked but they were too seriously hurt and they just sent them home, but they just patched me up and sent me back up there.”
The next stop in the tour of memorials was the Iwo Jima monument.
“There were about 10 Marines on the flight and so we got our picture taken and there was a wreath-laying ceremony there,” Steele said.
The next stop was Arlington National Cemetery to see the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“Because a storm was coming in, they closed Arlington and sent everybody home, except our group,” Steele said. “They made it special for us.”
The last stop was the FDR Memorial.
Overall, Steele was appreciative of the experience.
“Most of the guys had never been to D.C. so that was really something for them, very special for them. We got treated first class everywhere we went and everybody showed their appreciation,” Steele said.
When the group got back to Fort Wayne three hours later than scheduled they were met by a huge crowd inside the Memorial Coliseum.
“There was a welcome home reception with probably 5,000 people. We thought most of them would go home because we were so late, but they didn’t,” Steele said. “It was great. We walked through the lines and shook people’s hands. They had a rope line that kind of snaked its way through all these people and they were all shaking your hand and (saying) welcome home and thank you. We were the first ones going through the rope line.”
Many Vietnam Veterans didn’t receive a welcome home parade and Steele thinks this helps.
“Yeah, I think so. I think it really does. I never got treated badly by anybody but nobody ever went out of their way to thank me or anything. It was kind of like you were gone and then you were back,” Steele recalls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.