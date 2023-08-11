Steele and daughter

Vietnam Veteran Chuck Steele poses for a picture with his escort, his daughter Jennifer Trittschuh. (Photo Submitted)

VAN WERT — Marine Corps veteran Chuck Steele is back from Washington D.C. after visiting several monuments as part of a special Purple Heart Honor Flight facilitated through the Northeast Indiana Honor Flight organization and sponsored by WOWO Radio’s Penny Pitch.

Steele, 75, a two-time Purple Heart recipient from Van Wert enlisted in the Marines right out of high school and was wounded during an artillery attack while in the DMZ.

