VAN WERT COUNTY — United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Ashley Bultemeier announced Courtney Barthels as this year’s campaign chair for 2023-24.

“Courtney volunteered at the Day of Caring event in high school while a Student Ambassador at Vantage in 2013. After that, she joined the Board of Trustees and became the Day of Caring Chair in 2021. She has continued to be involved in helping our community through the efforts of the United Way and the annual campaign. We are excited to see where Courtney takes us this campaign year,” remarked Bultemeier.

